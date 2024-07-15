Henry Zhang, Chairman & CEO of TUGE Technologies, Delivers Keynote at MWC 2024 on Mobile IoT Trends

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) held in Shanghai, Henry Zhang, Chairman and CEO of TUGE Technologies, delivered a keynote speech titled "Globalization of IoT Industry." He discussed the future directions of the mobile Internet of Things (IoT) industry and showcased TUGE's pioneering innovations and real-world applications in the fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and globalization.

In his address, Mr. Zhang stated, "Globalization and AI represent the inevitable trajectory for the advancement of mobile IoT."

Henry Zhang, Chairman & CEO of TUGE Technologies

Founded in 2013, TUGE Technologies has become a leading mobile IoT platform provider globally, dedicated to delivering high performance, efficient and cost-effective connectivity and management solutions. The company has rapidly expanded across Europe, Japan, Australia, the US, and Southeast Asia, forming partnerships in over 50 countries and setting a benchmark in the mobile IoT field.

With over two decades of combined experience in ICT technology, marketing, strategy and innovation in both Chinese and Western contexts, Mr. Zhang believes that the AI-driven era places greater emphasis on localization. For overseas operations, deepening localization efforts in strategic markets is crucial. Robust global communication infrastructure and comprehensive mobile IoT platforms are vital for widespread application scenarios.

During his speech, Mr. Zhang addressed the six key challenges in enhancing mobile IoT performance and shared TUGE's innovative solutions. Addressing the requirement of high-performance global communication capabilities for wide application scenarios, the company has transformed mobile IoT architecture to optimize communication performance and improve the performance-to-price ratio. TUGE's cloud communication platform integrates over 300 global operators, providing extensive network coverage in more than 200 countries and regions, and facilitating multi-country, multi-network synergies. Leveraging its proprietary intelligent operation platform, TUGE dynamically optimizes networks to meet the specific needs of each terminal. Additionally, with the innovative vSIM+eSIM convergence solution, TUGE offers a combined hardware-software global communication solution for business intelligent terminals that can be applied anywhere, accelerating market entry and enabling companies to succeed internationally.

For more information, please visit: https://en.tugegroup.com; For business inquires, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE TUGE Technologies