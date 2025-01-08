Hensel Phelps Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hensel Phelps Board of Directors is pleased to announce several changes to the leadership team, effective January 1, 2025.

Derek Hoffine Promoted to Executive Vice President

Derek Hoffine has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Hoffine, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise, will oversee the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, and Southcentral regions along with Hensel Phelps Water and Diverge. His vision and commitment to innovation will help guide Hensel Phelps into an exciting new chapter of growth.

Celebrating leadership excellence: Announcing the well-deserved promotions of Derek Hoffine, Charlie Robben, and Adam Rogers and honoring Rick Tucker for his remarkable career and retirement after over three decades of exceptional service at Hensel Phelps.

Charlie Robben Named Regional Vice President

Charlie Robben has been named Regional Vice President for the Rocky Mountain region. Robben's extensive experience and deep understanding of the region position him well to lead the team to continued success. His strategic insights and collaborative approach will ensure operational excellence across all projects.

Adam Rogers Appointed General Manager of MCIS

Adam Rogers has been appointed General Manager for Mission Critical Integrated Solution (MCIS). Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this expanded market, ensuring the continued delivery of innovative solutions for our mission-critical clients.

Rick Tucker Retires After a Remarkable Career

After more than three decades of dedicated service, Executive Vice President Rick Tucker announced his retirement. In his role, Tucker oversaw the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain, Southcentral and Southwest regions and Hensel Phelps Water. Tucker's leadership and contributions to Hensel Phelps have driven operational success and fostered a culture of excellence. We thank Rick for his extraordinary impact and wish him the best in retirement.

A Legacy of Leadership Development

These changes reflect Hensel Phelps' ongoing commitment to leadership development and operational advancement. As a company, we remain focused on fostering growth, innovation and excellence in all aspects of our work.

"I want to thank Rick for his innumerable contributions to Hensel Phelps over thirty-four years. He inspired so many people across the company to achieve their dreams with an unwavering spirit of positivity and support. As we honor and celebrate these leaders, I am confident that our leadership team will continue to uphold the Hensel Phelps legacy of excellence while driving innovation and growth. Together, we are poised to achieve great success in 2025 and beyond," said Mike Choutka, Hensel Phelps Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

About Hensel Phelps:

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision, plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, defines the Hensel Phelps culture and guides us as we bring our clients' vision to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information about Hensel Phelps, visit www.henselphelps.com.

Contact: Heather Ward, [email protected]

SOURCE Hensel Phelps