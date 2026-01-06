Hensel Phelps Announces New CEO and Leadership Promotions

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensel Phelps announced today an executive leadership transition and several promotions, effective January 1, 2026.

After more than three decades with the company and serving as Chief Executive Officer since 2019, Mike Choutka will devote his time and energy to strategic oversight as Chairman of the Board.

As part of this leadership transition, Brad Jeanneret, previously President and Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the company's day-to-day operations.

"Brad has demonstrated strong leadership and driven exceptional results and the Board has full confidence in his ability to lead Hensel Phelps forward," said Choutka. "Having served in many roles throughout the organization during his 29-year career, his vast operational experience has prepared him to take the helm."

In addition to Jeanneret's promotion, the company announced the following leadership appointments, also effective January 1, 2026:

Steve Grauer has been promoted to Executive Vice President after serving as Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region since 2008. Grauer will oversee the Southwest Region, Services and Mission Critical Integrated Solutions.

Cole Weaver has been promoted to Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region, following a 19-year career marked by progressive leadership roles, most recently as Director of Operations for the Southwest Region.

These leadership changes, together with recent strategic investments, propel Hensel Phelps into a new era of growth and innovation, strengthening its foundation and driving an ambitious vision for the future.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in real estate development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision, plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, define our culture and guide us as we bring our clients' projects to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information, please visit www.henselphelps.com.

