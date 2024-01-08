Hensel Phelps announces leadership changes, two new corporate roles in the new year

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hensel Phelps Board of Directors is pleased to announce several changes to the leadership team, taking effect January 1, 2024.

After 27 years of dedicated service to Hensel Phelps, Brad Jeanneret has been named President and Chief Operating Officer.

TOP – From left to right Brad Jeanneret, Tom Diersbock, Jerry Shupe BOTTOM – From left to right Matt McCaulley, Jon Tseu, David Brooke

Most recently, Jeanneret served as Executive Vice President. Jeanneret will oversee all corporate initiatives and drive operational excellence throughout the business.

Mike Choutka will continue to lead the company as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Jeanneret's promotion reflects Hensel Phelps' commitment to leadership development and operational advancement within our growing organization.

We're also pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Diersbock, a 28-year veteran at Hensel Phelps, to Executive Vice President.

Diersbock, who most recently led Hensel Phelps' Pacific region, will now oversee operations in Southern California, Northern California and the Pacific regions.

Jon Tseu will replace Diersbock and take over as Regional Vice President for the Pacific region. Tseu has a diverse 26-year career with the organization that spans multiple locations. He most recently spent the past seven years as an executive in the Pacific region and is poised to continue leading our Pacific team.

David Brooke has also been promoted to the Regional Vice President of the Mid Atlantic region. Brooke has been with the company for 18 years, and most recently served as an Operations Manager in the Mid Atlantic region.

Brooke replaces Will Thompson who recently retired after a successful 32-year career with Hensel Phelps.

Furthermore, two new executive roles have been added to the corporate organization: Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Health and Safety Officer.

Matt McCaulley, a 25-year veteran, will oversee key corporate operational support departments as Chief Administrative Officer.

Jerry Shupe, who is a 22-year veteran with Hensel Phelps, was promoted to Chief Health and Safety Officer and will continue to lead the health and safety strategy of the enterprise.

"This is an extremely exciting chapter of growth and evolution within our organization," Chief Executive Officer Mike Choutka said. "I'm confident that with these leadership changes and new roles within our organization, we'll continue delivering EXCELLENCE in all we do this year and for years to come."

