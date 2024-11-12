Hensel Phelps Awarded Concourse A Reconstruction Project at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensel Phelps has been selected to provide Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) services for the Concourse A Reconstruction Project at Nashville International Airport (BNA) by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). As part of the BNA New Horizon program, a long-term plan to accommodate Middle Tennessee's rapid growth, this project marks Hensel Phelps' fourth major contract at the airport. Since 2018, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming BNA into a world-class travel hub.

Hensel Phelps has been selected to provide Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) services for the Concourse A Reconstruction Project at Nashville International Airport (BNA) that will include the demolition of the existing six-gate concourse and old International Arrivals Facility, reconstruction of a new 16-gate Concourse A, and a landside extension of North ticketing and baggage claim. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2028.

"We are honored to continue our work as a key partner in the BNA New Horizon program," said Clif Fesler, General Manager at Hensel Phelps. "This project is very important to our team in Nashville as BNA is a critical component of the Nashville landscape that our friends and families will utilize for many years to come."

Hensel Phelps is currently working on the BNA Concourse D Extension, scheduled for completion in July 2025, and recently completed the award-winning BNA Terminal Lobby and International Arrivals Facility, which opened to the public on September 25, 2023.

Hensel Phelps is consistently ranked as the top U.S. aviation contractor by ENR. The company is excited to continue supporting Nashville's growth as a premier destination to live, work, and visit.

