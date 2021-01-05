Hensel Phelps Board of Directors Announces Promotion of Key Personnel

Allan Bliesmer, DBIA, has been promoted to executive vice president. Allan graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management and joined Hensel Phelps as a field engineer in Colorado. As Allan built his career, he worked on many high-profile projects for the Western, Southwest and Mid Atlantic Districts. Returning to Colorado, Allan's leadership as vice president and district manager has guided the Plains District through a period of significant growth and success. As executive vice president, Allan will be based in the Mid Atlantic office and will be responsible for all operations in the Eastern United States.

Derek Hoffine has been promoted to vice president and district manager of Hensel Phelps' Plains District. Derek earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology at Pittsburg State University. He built his career in the Southeast District, contributing to many landmark projects there, and in the Mid Atlantic District. In 2020, Derek relocated to support the Plains District as director of operations. Over his career, he has led successful expansions into new regions and increased Hensel Phelps' presence in the healthcare and other key sectors.

Shannon Gustine, DBIA LEED AP, has been promoted to vice president and district manager of Hensel Phelps' Northern California District, including the Pacific Northwest region. Shannon graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After completing her master's degree at Oregon State, Shannon began her career in the Northern California District. With her extensive construction experience, she has been instrumental in Hensel Phelps' success and growth in the Pacific Northwest. Shannon succeeds Jim Pappas who is retiring after 30 years with Hensel Phelps.

Joel Douglass, DBIA, has been promoted to president of Hensel Phelps Services Group. A graduate of Purdue University, Joel has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and Management. Joel started with Hensel Phelps as an intern and has worked in multiple districts on projects across the country, including moving internationally for a key project. Joel's experience in the construction business provided great benefits as he helped to build Hensel Phelps Services Group. Joel succeeds E. Glen Miller, who is retiring after a 35-year career with Hensel Phelps.

"I want to thank Glen Miller and Jim Pappas for their many years of service," commented Michael Choutka, President and CEO of Hensel Phelps. "Their vision and leadership have been a major contribution to the success of our company."

"I am proud to announce these promotions," continued Choutka. "Each of these individuals embodies the Hensel Phelps core values. With their leadership, I am confident that we will continue to strive to fulfil our vision, of delivering EXCELLENCE in all we do."

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision, plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, defines the Hensel Phelps culture and guides us as we bring our clients' vision to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information about Hensel Phelps visit www.henselphelps.com

Hensel Phelps

Heather Ward

Marketing & Communications Director

420 Sixth Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

Phone: 303-829-1731

[email protected]

SOURCE Hensel Phelps

Related Links

www.henselphelps.com

