Hensel Phelps Expands Water and Wastewater Capabilities with Addition of Hydro Construction

GREELEY, Colo., Aug 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hensel Phelps board of directors is pleased to announce the addition of Hydro Construction to Hensel Phelps. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Hydro Construction specializes in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities and related projects.

Hydro Construction has performed work at many of the major treatment facilities throughout Colorado and the surrounding states. They specialize in new water and wastewater treatment facilities, facility expansions, various treatment process upgrades and the construction of water pump and sewage lift stations.

"Joining with Hensel Phelps is a great opportunity for our Hydro employees and for our business," commented Stan Javernick of Hydro Construction. "I look forward to all that we can accomplish together."

Hydro adds to Hensel Phelps' established water/wastewater construction expertise. They join Hensel Phelps' eight regional district offices and the development and facility services lines of business. ENR ranked Hensel Phelps #12 on their 2021 Top 400 Contractors list and they are one of the largest employee-owned contractors in the United States.

"Hydro Construction has tremendous expertise in water and wastewater projects," commented Michael Choutka, President and CEO of Hensel Phelps. "We are thrilled to add this talented team to Hensel Phelps and excited by the opportunities we see in this market."

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community define our culture and guide us as we bring our clients' projects to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information on the Hensel Phelps Way visit www.henselphelps.com.

