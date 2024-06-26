Hensel Phelps to Build Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Second Target Station

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensel Phelps, a leading Construction Manager and the top Federal (All Buildings) Contractor according to Building Design + Construction, is honored to be selected as the Construction Management/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science Second Target Station (STS) project. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is upgrading its Spallation Neutron Source (SNS) by adding a second target station to provide transformational new neutron capabilities that will advance scientific discovery and solve emerging societal challenges. Researchers use neutrons to understand the structure and function of materials at the scale of atoms and above. STS will extend and complement the neutron capabilities of the existing SNS First Target Station and the ORNL High Flux Isotope Reactor. In combination, these sources provide a comprehensive suite of neutron tools that enable crucial research to develop advanced materials and to enable breakthroughs across the physical and biological sciences that are essential for US economic success, national security, and competitiveness.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science Second Target Station (STS) project at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) selected Hensel Phelps as the Construction Management/General Contractor (CM/GC), STS will be designed to meet the DOE High Performance Sustainable Building Guiding Principles, reflecting ORNL’s commitment to sustainability.

STS will be designed to meet DOE High Performance Sustainable Building Guiding Principles, reflecting ORNL's commitment to sustainability. ORNL's core values of Impact, Integrity, Teamwork, Safety and Service align with Hensel Phelps' core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, with a particular resonance in the aspect of safety, and position the partnership for success.

The overall CM/GC contract will include preconstruction and construction phases. Hensel Phelps is currently in the preconstruction phase of the project, which includes design reviews, market analysis, value engineering and the development of a master project schedule. The construction phase is anticipating the need of 30-plus trade subcontractors contributing to the project with more than 350 trades people expected during the peak of construction over the next eight years. This project is poised to provide a substantial boost to the local economy.

Hensel Phelps is honored to be part of the nation's investment and commitment to advancing scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that will expedite solutions for national priorities including clean energy and global security. We are excited to bring our expertise to this transformative project and look forward to the positive impact it will have on science, technology and the local community. Together, we are building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision, plus our core values of Ownership, Integrity, Builder, Diversity and Community, defines the Hensel Phelps culture and guides us as we bring our clients' vision to life. Our comprehensive approach begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. For more information about Hensel Phelps, visit www.henselphelps.com

