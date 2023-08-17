Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia in 7MM Forecast to 2032: Emerging Therapies and Epidemiological Insights

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia remains a challenging immunological syndrome with potentially severe consequences. This report provides an extensive overview of HIT, from its pathophysiology to treatment options and market dynamics. With a focus on emerging therapies and epidemiological insights, it equips stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the HIT landscape, aiding in informed decision-making and the development of effective treatment strategies.

Epidemiology and Market Landscape

The epidemiological aspect of HIT reveals a significant burden, particularly in the United States, which accounted for around 217,000 cases of HIT testing in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) in 2022. The US also claimed the largest market share among the 7MM countries, capturing approximately 50% of the total market size in the same year.

Veralox Therapeutics: A Promising Player

Veralox Therapeutics stands out as a key player in the field, with their investigational therapy VLX-1005 holding potential for treating HIT. This underscores the ongoing efforts to develop new and improved treatments for this life-threatening disorder.

Report Insights

The comprehensive report on HIT encompasses various facets of the syndrome. It describes the condition's definition, types, risk factors, pathophysiology, and treatment options. The report provides insights into the epidemiology, offering predictions on future growth in diagnosis rates, disease progression, and treatment guidelines. It also delves into the current and emerging therapies, including late-stage and prominent therapies that may impact the treatment landscape and market dynamics.

The market analysis segment covers historical and projected market sizes, as well as the market share of therapies. The report offers qualitative insights through SWOT analysis, expert views, and patient journey assessments, which help shape the HIT market in the 7MM.

Current Therapies and Drug Chapters

Existing therapies for HIT include bivalirudin and argatroban, both of which inhibit thrombin to manage the disorder. Bivalirudin is used intravenously to prevent thrombus formation and is suitable for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. Argatroban, a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor, is given intravenously and is particularly useful for individuals with thrombosis and HIT. The report provides an in-depth evaluation of these therapies, including their pharmacological mechanisms, clinical trial details, partnerships, approvals, and pros and cons.

Market Outlook and Reimbursement

The report underscores the urgency of addressing the dearth of approved therapies for HIT and the potential for market expansion as awareness of the condition increases. The emerging pipeline therapy VLX-1005 presents promise for shifting the HIT treatment landscape positively.

Reimbursement strategies vary across countries. The report outlines the processes in the US, EU4 countries, the UK, and Japan, shedding light on the role of organizations such as CMS, IQWIG, G-BA, HAS, AIFA, AEMPS, and NICE.

