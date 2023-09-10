Heparin Market to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Europe to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heparin market size is expected to grow by USD 3.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by Product (Low-molecular-weight heparin and Others), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous injection, and Intravenous/infusion), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, Europe emerged as the dominant player in the global heparin market, with the United Kingdom, Germany, and France taking the lead within the region. This prominence is attributed to several factors, including the rising rates of obesity, smoking, and high alcohol consumption prevalent in Europe. Moreover, the growing number of surgical procedures performed in the region has also contributed to market expansion. Additionally, Europe faces a notable incidence of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) following hip or knee replacement surgeries, as highlighted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This heightened prevalence of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism has led to increased adoption of heparin, which in turn drives the market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Heparin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by Product (Low-molecular-weight heparin and Others), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous injection, and Intravenous/infusion), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the low-molecular-weight heparin segment will be significant during the forecast period. Low-molecular-weight heparin functions by impeding the blood coagulation process, whereby it facilitates the conversion of fibrinogen to fibrin via thrombin activity. This inhibition of coagulation occurs as low-molecular-weight heparin activates antithrombin III, which, in turn, binds to and hinders factor Xa. Consequently, it obstructs the activation of factor Xa, preventing the conversion of prothrombin into thrombin, and thereby, the transformation of fibrinogen into fibrin for blood clot formation.

Heparin Market: Driver & Trend:

The increased prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the key factors that will fuel the heparin market. The prevalence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and inflammatory disorders is on the rise, primarily due to risk factors such as obesity, insufficient physical activity, unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking. Notably, it is projected that 25% of the US population will be severely obese by 2030. Additionally, there is a significant global increase in the occurrence of various coagulation disorders, including Von Willebrand disease, haemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. This growing prevalence of coagulation disorders necessitates ongoing monitoring for potential medical interventions, consequently fueling the expansion of the global heparin market. Such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

