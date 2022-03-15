Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs in Development, 2022 - Therapeutics Development & Assessment, Companies Involved, Drug Profiles, Product Development Milestones, Featured News & Press Releases

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Hepatic Encephalopathy pipeline landscape.

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Alfasigma SpA

Axcella Health Inc

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Grifols SA

Kaleido Biosciences Inc

Neuropathix Inc

Rebiotix Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

TenNor Therapeutics Ltd

Umecrine Cognition AB

Vedanta Biosciences Inc

Versantis AG

Drug Profiles

albumin (human)

AXA-1665

golexanolone

KB-174

KLS-13019

KLS-13023

RBX-2660

RBX-7455

rifamycin sodium CR

rifaximin

rifaximin SSD

TAK-039

TNP-2092

VE-303

VS-01

VS-02

Report Highlights

This pipeline guide Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hepatic Encephalopathy and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 8, 4 and 3 respectively.



Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hepatic Encephalopathy (Gastrointestinal)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Report Coverage



Overview



Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Products under Development by Companies

Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Drug Profiles

Dormant Projects



Discontinued Products



Product Development Milestones



Featured News & Press Releases

Jan 18, 2022 : Neuropathix receives patent grant from India for its novel anti-inflammatory compounds

: Neuropathix receives patent grant from for its novel anti-inflammatory compounds Jan 11, 2022 : Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical data showing that golexanolone reduces neuroinflammation and counteracts motor symptoms

: Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents preclinical data showing that golexanolone reduces neuroinflammation and counteracts motor symptoms Nov 02, 2021 : Axcella Therapeutics announces upcoming presentation of AXA1665 at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2021

: Axcella Therapeutics announces upcoming presentation of AXA1665 at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2021 Jul 14, 2021 : Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises capital through a successful share issue

: Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises capital through a successful share issue Jun 30, 2021 : Axcella announces initiation of EMMPOWER phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665

: Axcella announces initiation of EMMPOWER phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665 May 24, 2021 : Positive clinical data about Axcella's AXA1665 candidate for overt hepatic encephalopathy highlighted in oral presentation at DDW 2021

: Positive clinical data about Axcella's AXA1665 candidate for overt hepatic encephalopathy highlighted in oral presentation at DDW 2021 Apr 22, 2021 : Axcella announces upcoming oral presentation at digestive disease week (ddw) 2021

: Axcella announces upcoming oral presentation at digestive disease week (ddw) 2021 Apr 22, 2021 : Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition publishes clinical research results in a highly regarded journal

: Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition publishes clinical research results in a highly regarded journal Dec 29, 2020 : Karolinska Development increases book value of Umecrine Cognition by SEK 234 million

: Karolinska Development increases book value of Umecrine Cognition by Oct 07, 2020 : Kaleido Biosciences to present data from candidate KB174 at The Liver Meeting 2020

: Kaleido Biosciences to present data from candidate KB174 at The Liver Meeting 2020 Oct 06, 2020 : Kannalife adds to its global IP estate receiving patent grant from Canada for its novel anti-inflammatory compounds

: Kannalife adds to its global IP estate receiving patent grant from for its novel anti-inflammatory compounds Sep 02, 2020 : Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents results from clinical phase 2a study at AALSD International Liver meeting

: Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents results from clinical phase 2a study at AALSD International Liver meeting Aug 27, 2020 : Kaleido Biosciences announces presentation of data for microbiome metabolic therapy KB174 for Hepatic Encephalopathy at The Digital International Liver Congress (EASL)

: Kaleido Biosciences announces presentation of data for microbiome metabolic therapy KB174 for Hepatic Encephalopathy at The Digital International Liver Congress (EASL) Aug 25, 2020 : Kannalife receives patent grants in additional European territories

: Kannalife receives patent grants in additional European territories Aug 05, 2020 : Axcella reports positive top-line data from AXA1665-002

