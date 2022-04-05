Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product (NADs, antibiotics, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2025

Request a free sample report to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfasigma Spa, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Norgine BV, and Rebiotix Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

NADs



Antibiotics



Others

The hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market share growth by the NADs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The NADs segment will grow moderately during the forecast period. Although rifaximin is better tolerated, NADs are preferred as the first line of therapy due to the side effects associated with antibiotics, such as alterations in gut flora. NADs are also inexpensive. Hence, the demand for NAD HE therapeutics is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions.

The presence of the US, which is the largest market for pharmaceuticals in the world will facilitate the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Availability of Patient-focused Programs to Assist Disease Management to Drive the Market Growth

Vendors in the market conduct several programs to help patients manage HE. For instance, Salix conducts the Hepatic Encephalopathy Living Program (H.E.L.P.), which provides support to patients and their caregivers to manage HE. H.E.L.P. provides a 24/7 helpline service that is managed by trained nurses to address queries and make reminder calls about medicine refills and doctor visits. Such programs improve convenience for patients, which increases adherence to therapeutics. The availability of such patient-focused programs to assist with the management of HE will drive the growth of the global HE therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Late and Inaccurate Diagnosis to Challenge the Market Growth

The symptoms of HE are non-specific. They include personality changes, slurred speech, poor coordination, lethargy, confusion, trembling hands, and bad breath. The symptoms are usually subtle and may be attributed incorrectly to other causes. This can cause delays in diagnosis or inaccurate diagnosis. The absence of an agreed standard procedure or diagnostic test is also a challenge that compounds concerns about the diagnosis of the disease. Hence, the late and inaccurate diagnosis of HE could affect the growth of the global HE therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Our Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfasigma Spa, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Norgine BV, and Rebiotix Inc. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hepatic encephalopathy (he) therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

NADs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfasigma Spa

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Norgine BV

Rebiotix Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

