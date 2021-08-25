Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market: Moderate Growth in Therapeutics Boosts Market Growth at a 1.26% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Hepatorenal Syndrome Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Hepatorenal Syndrome historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hepatorenal Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Hepatorenal Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of the current Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Research Report

Currently, there are no FDA-approved medications explicitly indicated for Hepatorenal Syndrome. Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Mallinckrodt , BioVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment outlook. Hepatorenal Syndrome Market to grow since there has been an increase in the R&D programs related to indication in recent years. Future research focuses on elucidating Hepatorenal Syndrome pathophysiology and searching for an appropriate treatment that can positively impact disease courses. In addition, there has been an increase in Hepatorenal Syndrome incidence, for which initiatives and funding for treatment have surged.

related to indication in recent years. Future research focuses on elucidating that can positively impact disease courses. In addition, there has been an for which for treatment have surged. Nonetheless, the growth of the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market is hampered by the late and inaccurate diagnosis, high mortality, and nonresponse to pharmacological therapy . Its exact cause and rate of occurrence are still unknown ; also, the novel kidney biomarkers that can predict progression and mortality in patients are lacking .

. Its ; also, the that can predict progression and mortality in patients are . With the Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation to Terlipressin and BIV201, respectively, the Hepatorenal Syndrome market is expected to increase during the forecast period 2021-2030

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Hepatorenal Syndrome Drugs Market Analysis

Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) is a unique form of renal failure due to decreased renal blood flow, typically in histologically normal kidneys. It is a severe complication of advanced liver disease and characteristically infects patients with cirrhosis and ascites.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Hepatorenal Syndrome incident population in 7MM was estimated to be 282,616 cases in 2020. Females and males are equally affected by this disease.

The Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Hepatorenal Syndrome Incident Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome

Type-specific Cases of Hepatorenal Syndrome

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiological Analysis

Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

The mainstay of Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment remains vasopressor therapy with albumin to reverse splanchnic vasodilation and improve renal blood flow (RBF). Vasoconstrictor therapy causes constriction of splanchnic vessels, raising the effective circulating blood volume that increases renal perfusion and glomerular filtration. Vasoconstrictors are often combined with albumin to enhance their clinical benefits. Vasoconstrictors used for Hepatorenal Syndrome management are terlipressin, noradrenaline, and the combination of midodrine + octreotide.

Terlipressin is the most common vasopressor used and acts on the V1 receptors on vascular smooth muscle cells. Despite the increasing evidence supporting its use, terlipressin has not been approved in the United States yet. It is currently marketed in Europe for the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome.

Other vasoconstrictors like norepinephrine, midodrine, and octreotide, are used to treat Hepatorenal Syndrome. Norepinephrine, a catecholamine with predominantly alpha-adrenergic activity, is an inexpensive alternative and widely used as an infusion for Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment. Midodrine (an α1-agonist drug) is usually administered in combination with octreotide (a somatostatin analog) and albumin, and it represents the current standard of care in the United States.

The administration of norepinephrine plus albumin has been investigated in the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome. It was shown to be as effective as terlipressin in the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment in several trials. Currently, norepinephrine in treating the disease is limited by the need for a central venous line and continuous monitoring, thus rendering the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment unfeasible outside intensive care units.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved medications explicitly indicated for Hepatorenal Syndrome. In the US, albumin is frequently used to control Hepatorenal Syndrome symptoms. In cases where these treatments cannot be used or are not effective, beta-blockers, rifaximin, and somatostatin are administered.

Other interventions such as renal replacement therapy, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), and artificial liver support systems have a minimal role in improving outcomes in Hepatorenal Syndrome. Liver transplantation remains the definitive Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment.

Future of Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

With increased knowledge regarding liver cirrhosis, portal hypertension, ascites, and Hepatorenal Syndrome, new pharmacological treatments such as administration of terlipressin and albumin have proven helpful in improving the short-term outcome of Hepatorenal Syndrome. The future treatment will likely target the multiple aspects of the Hepatorenal Syndrome pathophysiological process.

Recent developments in Hepatorenal Syndrome have created a state of flux, which is already a confusing and very challenging diagnostic and therapeutic arena. It remains unclear how to best practically assess glomerular filtration rate (GFR) in patients with cirrhosis. Serum Cr alone is limited but remains the best practice assessment of renal function. While newer models such as the Cr-Cystatin GFR equation for cirrhosis are promising, it remains to be seen whether they will have widespread acceptance and application. With a better understanding of the pathophysiology and advances in therapeutic strategies, there is hope to reduce its Hepatorenal Syndrome incidence and improve patient outcomes.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Companies are developing therapies for the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment. Drugs such as Terlipressin (Mallinckrodt) and BIV201 (BioVie) are being assessed as potential therapies available in the Hepatorenal Syndrome market in the coming future.

With the launch of these therapeutics, the Hepatorenal Syndrome market will witness significant growth by providing valuable assets to the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment landscape. Further, their approval may attract more investors in this space, which will eventually predict positive shifts in the future R&D activities in the forecast period (2021–2030).

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Dynamics

The diagnostic criteria for Hepatorenal Syndrome have been revised throughout the years, with recent revisions to improve earlier diagnosis and treatment. Liver transplantation remains the only definitive treatment for hepatorenal syndrome. The mainstay of treatment remains vasopressor therapy with albumin to reverse splanchnic vasodilation and improve RBF.. Currently, there are no FDA-approved medications explicitly indicated for HRS. In the US, albumin is frequently used to control HRS symptoms. In cases where these treatments cannot be used or are ineffective, beta-blockers, rifaximin, and somatostatin are administered.

The Hepatorenal Syndrome Market will observe growth since, in recent years, significant progress has been made in the management of Hepatorenal Syndrome, along with a newly proposed guidelines algorithm for diagnosing and managing acute kidney injury (AKI) in cirrhosis. Moreover, potential new treatments may be proven as effective novel treatments for reversing Hepatorenal Syndrome symptoms, increasing overall survival, and improving quality of life. Researchers and clinicians are studying combining structural biomarkers such as cystatin C, NGAL, IL-8, L-FABP, and KIM-1. These biomarkers may help understand the Hepatorenal Syndrome etiology and may develop new diagnostic techniques for the disease.

Although Hepatorenal Syndrome can occur in people with advanced liver disease, its exact cause and rate of occurrence are still unknown. There is a dearth of novel kidney biomarkers, which can predict progression and mortality in AKI patients and diagnose AKI earlier. Also, the high mortality rate, misdiagnosis of Hepatorenal Syndrome may be a risk. A proportion of patients do not respond to therapy because they do not have Hepatorenal Syndrome but other causes of AKI, particularly Acute tubular necrosis (ATN) or intrinsic nephropathy. These factors may impede the growth of the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market.

Scope of the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Hepatorenal Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Hepatorenal Syndrome: Mallinckrodt , BioVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

, BioVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Hepatorenal Syndrome Key Insights 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome Report Introduction 3 Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Hepatorenal Syndrome 5 Hepatorenal Syndrome Disease Background and Overview 6 Hepatorenal Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Hepatorenal Syndrome 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment and Management 9 Hepatorenal Syndrome Unmet Needs 10 Hepatorenal Syndrome Organizations 11 Hepatorenal Syndrome Patient Journey 12 Hepatorenal Syndrome Emerging Therapies 12.1 Terlipressin: Mallinckrodt 12.2 BIV201: BioVie 13 Hepatorenal Syndrome Other Potential Therapies 13.1 Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 14 Hepatorenal Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.2.3 Japan Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Size 15 Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Drivers 16 Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Barriers 17 Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Hepatorenal Syndrome SWOT Analysis 19 Hepatorenal Syndrome Case studies 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Diagnostics Market Report

