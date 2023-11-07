Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 Submissions Now Open

The Her Campus Awards Program Sponsored by e.l.f. Beauty Will Honor Inspiring College Students

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus, an on campus organization and online magazine dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and guiding college women, today announced that submissions are now being accepted for the Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22. With the support of sponsor e.l.f. Beauty, Her Campus is searching for the most ambitious, talented and forward-thinking college students who are making a difference in their communities and beyond.

Submissions are open through December 15 and all students are invited to submit applications as well as nominate peers, as the program seeks to highlight those in STEM fields, nonprofit, entrepreneurial ventures, athletics and more.

"Today's college students are wielding their passion and influence like never before, and we are excited to spotlight this next generation of changemakers who are propelling our world forward," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of Her Campus Media. "We are constantly amazed by the talents, drive, and innovation of today's college students and I look forward to being impressed by all of the inspiring nominees."

Nominees will be evaluated based on criteria that includes leadership, career and academic excellence, community impact, demonstrated passion for their pursuit, and ambitions for their future.

Past winners include Caroline Kaufman, who was recognized for using poetry to open up conversations around mental health, Neha Husein for her work in preventing distracted driving, Roberta Elena Lie for spearheading the fight for global sanitization, and Sasha Ariel Alston for cultivating an interest in STEM in young women of color. Looking for more inspiration? View all past honorees here.

To apply, nominate someone, and to learn more about the awards, please visit here. This year's Her Campus e.l.f.ing Amazing 22 Under 22 will be announced in January 2024.

Her Campus Media is the #1 media portfolio for college women and Gen Z, and reaches hundreds of millions of readers and social followers across its family of brands, including Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated network of 50,000+ influencers and ambassadors across 1,500+ colleges. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, and Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women among other accolades.

