Her Campus Launches College Tour This Election Season, Moderating Respectful Political Conversations On Campuses Nationwide

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40 million Gen Zers will be eligible to vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential election , with 8 million of them voting for the first time. As the leading media platform for college students, Her Campus knows how crucial it is to empower the newest generation of voters ahead of this year's landmark election, which is why the brand is excited to announce the upcoming Her Campus Voices: Election 2024 Tour. The live, interactive tour will pop-up at a number of college campuses nationwide to encourage productive and respectful dialogue amongst peers, moderated by professionals. In addition to fostering opportunities for students to express their views and learn from one another through moderated in-person discussions, the tour will also provide an inside view of the issues that Gen Z cares about via editorial content on HerCampus.com.

Her Campus is meeting Gen Z where they are – on campus – for a chance to hear firsthand about what gets them fired up about the 2024 election, invite constructive conversation from differing opinions, and ask questions in an intimate setting that's centered on respect and understanding even amidst varied viewpoints. The unprecedented format is brought to life with help from partners, Future Caucus and DoSomething, who will facilitate a thoughtful and educational environment for the live discussions.

Future Caucus , a national, nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to activating young policymakers to bridge the partisan divide and lead a new era of collaborative governance, joins Her Campus as a thought-partner in fostering respectful and productive discussions on campuses with diverse perspectives through educational resources and moderator preparation. "With a nationwide network of over 1,800 Gen Z and millennial lawmakers, we witness firsthand how young people are changing the political landscape, on both sides of the aisle," said Layla Zaidane, President and CEO of Future Caucus. "We're excited to partner with Her Campus and continue to uplift and encourage the next generation of political leaders to make their voices heard, work together, and create a better future that we can all be proud of."

DoSomething , the hub for youth-centered activism, will provide peer-to-peer tools for young people to flex their civic muscles, register their friends to vote and ensure their voice is heard this election year and beyond. The organization has activated more than 8 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 189 countries in its 30 year history, and has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018, making them a hugely influential force in getting young people to the polls. "That's why we are thrilled to partner with Her Campus for the Her Campus Voices: Election 2024 Tour. This important partnership, through our Art of Democracy Program , will ensure that young people have the tools to claim our democracy and their role in shaping it. We want Gen Z to know that democracy is a full contact sport, so while it's important that they make their vote count on election day, that's the starting line, not the finish line." commented DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.

This latest initiative from Her Campus, Her Campus Voices: Election 2024 rounds out the comprehensive approach the company is bringing to Gen Z this election season, which includes in-depth editorial content and ongoing surveys on its Election Hub to keep a finger on the pulse of where Gen Z stands during the campaign; Gen Leaders interviews with Gen Z political candidates, and more.

"Hearing directly from college students on campuses across the country is what has fueled our work over the past 15 years," says Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Her Campus Media. "This election season, we continue to be committed to sharing college students' voices and honoring their diversity of perspectives rather than treating them as a monolith. We are proud to be able to show up on campus in a way that's thoughtful and authentic thanks to the far-reaching community we've cultivated."

Students from college organizations and Her Campus chapters at various schools are invited to apply to attend. Approximately 10 attendees will be selected to participate in the 'listening session' at each tour stop, representing a varied group of views, backgrounds, and perspectives. Quotes and insights from the sessions will then be shared in a series of editorial pieces that showcase the viewpoints of attendees - and how real college students on the ground are feeling - on Her Campus's 2024 Election Hub .

The tour kicks off on April 11 at Michigan State University — an important swing state where young people turned out to vote at a rate higher than anywhere else in the country in 2022. Her Campus will then continue the conversation in New York City on June 22 at Her Campus's Her Conference event. In the fall, the tour will head to the University of Colorado Boulder — Colorado being one of only six states with a youth turnout rate above 30% — and the University of Central Florida — a Hispanic-Serving Institution which resides in the first district to vote a member of Gen Z into the U.S. House of Representatives. Additional campus stops may be added and announced soon, and college students can express interest in bringing the tour to their campus. For more information, follow along at https://www.hercampus.com/election2024tour/ for updates.

