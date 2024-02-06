HERALBONY Calling for Entries by Artists with Disabilities until March 15 for Its Newly Established International Art Award "HERALBONY Art Prize"

- Four Experts in Culture and Arts, including Christian Berst, Founder of Gallery in Paris, to Serve as Judges -

MORIOKA, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERALBONY Co., Ltd., a Japan-based experimental welfare company, is thrilled to announce the invitation of applicants for its newly established "HERALBONY Art Prize," an international art prize that aims to elevate the careers of artists with disabilities to the next level and amplify their artistic expressions internationally. Entries can be made until March 15, through the website: https://artprize.heralbony.jp/en/

Main image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108001/202401316008/_prw_PI1fl_DdZgRC0s.jpg

Promotion video: https://www.youtube.com/@heralbony

Below is a comment from the organizers, HERALBONY Co-CEOs Takaya Matsuda and Fumito Matsuda.

Organizers: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108001/202401316008/_prw_PI3fl_QdU5CEfO.jpg

"We envisage a future in which the HERALBONY Art Prize becomes as stately as a social movement. Its essence is rooted in an orientation to seek harmony between life and art, as in the Arts and Crafts movement that sprouted in England in the 1880s. We are supported by various companies and public institutions. However, this award challenges the conventional capitalist economy centered on able-bodied people and proposes the new normal. The creativity of these diverse artists from many different countries will color the world and our hearts with excitement and enrichment. Radiate Your Color."

Eligible Applicants

- Artists with disabilities who wish to pursue careers in art internationally

- Open to all professional and amateur artists, regardless of age, gender, or nationality

Entry Deadline

- 23:59 (JST), March 15, 2024

Judging Method

- First round: Photo judgment

- Second round: Physical judgment

Judging Criteria

- A unique perspective and artistic creativity

- Originality that may introduce fresh viewpoints and instigate societal shifts

- A spirit of freedom that embodies diversity

Awards and Prize

- Grand Prize (1 person): 3,000,000 Japanese yen

- Corporate Awards (several from sponsor companies, for 1 person each)

Please visit https://artprize.heralbony.jp/en/ for more information.

Judges: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108001/202401316008/_prw_PI4fl_kJwzZXd5.jpg

- Christian Berst, Founder of the gallery christian berst art brut (France)

- Hiromi Kurosawa, Chief Curator at 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa / Advisor to HERALBONY Co., Ltd.

- Katsuhiko Hibino, Artist, President of Tokyo University of the Arts

- Emina Morioka, LVMH Metiers d'Art Japan Director

About HERALBONY Co., Ltd.: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202401316008-O1-z5202PAc.pdf

SOURCE HERALBONY Co., Ltd.