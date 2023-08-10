Heramba to Acquire Kiepe Electric, A Global Leader in Sustainable Urban Transportation

News provided by

Heramba Holdings

10 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

BERLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heramba GmbH and Heramba Holdings Inc. ("Heramba") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with subsidiaries of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to acquire Kiepe Electric, a company focused on decarbonization of commercial and public transportation.

Kiepe Electric is a global leader in the electrification of road and rail urban transportation applications, including designing, manufacturing and implementing power electronics products, electric drives and vehicle controls hardware and intelligent software for fleet management and energy management. The company's software provides a holistic end-to-end dashboard from the charging systems to the end-vehicle. Kiepe is also a specialist in vehicle charging solutions and is the leading supplier of In-Motion Charging solutions. In 2022, Kiepe introduced its proprietary High Power Charging platform, which facilitates vehicle fast charging and energy management for battery-electric buses. 

"The acquisition of Kiepe Electric is an exciting step forward for our team," said Dr. Hans-Jörg Grundmann, Managing Director of Heramba. "Since its foundation, Kiepe has demonstrated a long history of evolving its business to deliver innovative solutions. With a focus on enabling sustainable mass transit, a portfolio of high-quality products and services, long-standing partnerships with leading global customers and an attractive backlog, we believe Kiepe is in a position to become a leader in commercial electrification."

Transaction Rationale:

  • Creates a unique pure-play global leader in sustainable urban transportation
  • Further accelerates the expansion of urban transportation addressable market globally
  • Adoption of an asset-light business strategy with marquee customers across rail & road in the U.S. & Europe
  • Led by a seasoned and experienced leadership team

Kiepe Electric has grown into a global leader in sustainable transit, with over 580 employees operating in six countries around the world. In 2022, Kiepe Electric had revenues in excess of $120 million. Heramba's acquisition of Kiepe Electric is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Heramba

Heramba GmbH, founded in January 2023 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany and Atlanta, United States, is a special-purpose company focused on investing in companies with technologies and capabilities that can accelerate the decarbonization of commercial transportation.

Heramba is led by Dr. Hans-Jörg Grundmann (Managing Director), who has dedicated his career to innovating and improving commercial transportation, including in his role as CEO of Siemens Mobility and his other leadership roles with industry leaders Siemens and AEG. For more information, visit http://herambaholdings.com/

Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor to Heramba, and Latham & Watkins LLP and Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP are serving as legal counsel.

SOURCE Heramba Holdings

Also from this source

Heramba erwirbt Kiepe Electric, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen im Bereich des nachhaltigen städtischen Transportwesens

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.