Herbal Aspect Announces Grand Opening of Third Madison Outlet with Custom Pre-Roll Bar

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbal Aspect, the premier source for legal cannabis products in Wisconsin, announces the opening of a third store at 735 S Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53719.

The grand opening is set for September 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM. This new location will feature a custom pre-roll bar, where customers can personalize their own pre-rolls from a select range of strains and concentrates.

A Growing Legacy

Founded in 2019 by Alan Robinson, Alex Gish, and Matt Nelson, Herbal Aspect has remained dedicated to providing safe and high-quality cannabis products made from hemp. With 15 employees across their three locations, they offer a wide array of products such as delta-9 THC edibles, delta-8 THC, THCa flower, and various other cannabinoids for both recreational and medicinal use.

Responsible Adult Consumption and Community Awareness

"Herbal Aspect is deeply committed to responsible adult use of cannabis products," says Alan Robinson, co-founder of Herbal Aspect. "With the school year approaching, now is the time for parents to talk openly with their kids about responsible cannabis use. I encourage parents to set clear guidelines, educate their children about the legal age requirements, and stress the importance of making informed decisions. Together, we can ensure the safe and responsible consumption of our products, while also safeguarding our community and our youth."

Grand Opening Festivities

The grand opening promises a day of entertainment, refreshments, and special deals. DJ Fusion of the Violator All-Star DJs will provide live music, and Antoine McNeil of OneMotion Outreach will bring humor and hosting to the event.

Notable guests include:

  • Melissa Agard, Democratic Leader in the Wisconsin State Senate, who will perform the ribbon-cutting
  • Michelle Doolin, County Supervisor
  • Dana Pellebon, County Supervisor
  • Rick Rose, County Supervisor
  • Dee Biznatch, popular Madison radio personality

Attendees can enjoy an event tent with samples and games in the parking lot and will have access to cannabis seltzers and other refreshments throughout the day.

Community Impact and Employment

Herbal Aspect's new location is expected to create between 6 to 10 new jobs. It aims to offer residents a safe alternative to purchasing cannabis from Illinois or other states where recreational use is legal. Customers will have access to the same range of products that are available in recreational dispensaries, sourced and tested rigorously according to Herbal Aspect's high standards. Visit Local.HerbalAspect.Com for local delivery and nationwide shipping of high quality cannabis products.

