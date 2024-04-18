Herbal Extract Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global herbal extract market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.19 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Herbal Extract Market 2023-2027

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global herbal extract market

Geographic Landscape:

The herbal extract market in APAC has experienced robust growth due to rising consumer awareness and the therapeutic benefits of bioactive compounds like phytochemicals, flavonoids, alkaloids, and essential oils. Herbal extracts are used in various sectors, including cosmetics, food and beverages, and dietary supplements. Extraction methods such as distillation, cold pressing, and supercritical fluid extraction are employed to obtain these valuable compounds. Herbal extracts offer health benefits for numerous illnesses, providing alternatives to synthetic ingredients and conventional drugs. Turmeric oil, derived from the medicinal properties of turmeric, is a popular extract used in Ayurvedic treatments. Other extracts, like fenugreek seed and anise seed, exhibit antimicrobial properties. Regulatory frameworks and technology advancements ensure consumer trust in the nutrition industry, which includes nutraceuticals, functional foods, and clean labeling. Scientific research continues to uncover the mechanisms of action and health benefits of these herbal extracts, making them essential in the pharmaceutical sector and personal care. Organic herb cultivation and raw material availability are crucial factors in the herbal extract market, catering to the nutritional requirements of consumers in the hectic lifestyle era. Essential oils, used in aromatherapy, further contribute to the market's growth. Overall, the herbal extract market is poised for continued expansion in the APAC region.

Research Analysis

Market Drivers

The herbal extract market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for natural food and beverages, as well as personal care products. Traditional medicine practices have long recognized the medicinal and therapeutic properties of herbal extracts, which contain bioactive compounds such as phytochemicals, flavonoids, alkaloids, essential oils, and more. The pharmaceutical sector and nutraceutical supplements are increasingly investing in herbal extracts, including curcumin from turmeric and fenugreek seed extract, for their antimicrobial properties and health benefits. Organic herb cultivation is on the rise to meet the demand for raw materials. Consumers' hectic lifestyles and nutritional requirements have led to increased interest in herbal extracts for use in cosmetics, food and beverages, and dietary supplements. Herbal extracts are extracted through methods such as distillation, cold pressing, and supercritical fluid extraction. Regulations promoting the use of naturally extracted counterparts to synthetic ingredients have further fueled market growth. Herbal extracts, such as anise seed extract and ashwagandha, offer a natural alternative to synthetic chemicals and provide health and wellness benefits. The market for herbal extracts is expected to continue growing as consumers seek out natural alternatives to synthetic ingredients.

Market Overview

The Herbal Extract Market comprises a significant segment of the global nutraceuticals industry. Phytochemicals, derived from plants, form the crux of herbal extracts. These compounds offer numerous health benefits, making them a popular choice among consumers. Biotic and abiotic factors influence the production of herbal extracts. Components such as fungus, bacteria, and enzymes play a crucial role in the extraction process. The demand for herbal extracts is driven by their medicinal properties. Flavonoids, alkaloids, and terpenoids are some of the essential compounds found in herbal extracts. These compounds exhibit antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Cosmetics and food industries also utilize herbal extracts due to their functional benefits. The market for herbal extracts is segmented based on types, applications, and regions. Commonly used herbal extracts include Turmeric, Ginger, and Echinacea. The market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness about natural health supplements and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Companies are investing in research and development to discover new herbal extracts and improve their production methods. The regulatory landscape for herbal extracts is complex, with different regulations in various regions. Proper documentation and adherence to these regulations are essential to ensure the safety and efficacy of herbal extracts. The future of the herbal extract market looks promising, with continued research and innovation driving growth.

