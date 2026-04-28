Herbal Supplements Market to Reach USD 75.41 Bn by 2031 Driven by Growing Demand for Plant-Based Remedies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the herbal supplements market size is projected to grow from USD 57.03 billion in 2026 to USD 75.41 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.75% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by shifting consumer lifestyles, which are increasing demand for convenient formats such as gummies and chewables, particularly among younger consumers in Asia-Pacific. At the same time, regulatory fragmentation in Europe and tightening global quality standards are raising compliance costs, favoring vertically integrated companies with stronger traceability and cost control. Additionally, ingredient innovation, especially bioavailability enhancements in curcumin, ashwagandha, and functional mushrooms, is supporting premiumization despite ongoing raw material volatility.

In addition, the rise of social commerce, subscription-based models, and network pharmacology research is accelerating product innovation and market expansion, while creating challenges for brands that fail to keep pace with these evolving dynamics.

Herbal Supplements Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

A major herbal supplements market trend is the shift toward clean-label, plant-based, and transparent formulations. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing natural ingredients, ethical sourcing, and sustainability, driving manufacturers to adopt advanced extraction and standardization technologies.

Rising Preference for Natural and Clean-Label Products

Growing consumer awareness around ingredient transparency is accelerating herbal supplements market growth. Products with third-party certifications and verified quality standards are gaining higher trust and adoption among consumers. This trend is pushing companies to invest in traceability, sustainable sourcing, and clean-label innovations.

Expansion of E-Commerce and Digital Platforms

Digital transformation is reshaping distribution across the herbal supplements market. E-commerce platforms and social commerce channels are enabling direct-to-consumer sales, personalized recommendations, and subscription-based purchasing models. These advancements are improving customer retention and expanding global market reach.

Ageing Population Driving Preventive Health Demand

The increasing global aging population is a key factor supporting herbal supplements market share expansion. Consumers are turning to herbal supplements for preventive health benefits, including cognitive support, stress management, and immune health. This shift is encouraging premium product adoption and higher spending on wellness solutions.

Product Innovation and Personalization Accelerating Growth

Advancements in bioavailability, delivery formats, and personalized nutrition are transforming the herbal supplements market. Innovations such as gummies, synbiotic formulations, and AI-driven personalization are broadening consumer appeal and improving product efficacy.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Demand for herbal supplements reflects steady shifts toward natural wellness, with growth patterns varying by region and channels. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent data validation, triangulating company disclosures, trade flows and pricing trends to provide balanced, decision-ready market perspectives."

Segment Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

By Product Type

Building and Construction

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By Technology Integration

Non-Electronic Traditional Toys

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By Age Group

0–4 Years

5–8 Years

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By Material

Conventional Plastics

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By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

More

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the herbal supplements industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/herbal-supplements-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

North America leads the global herbal supplements market, supported by strong consumer awareness, high spending on wellness, and advanced retail infrastructure.

Mordor Intelligence forecasts that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 6.87% through 2031, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing adoption of traditional medicine, and rapid expansion of digital commerce.

Europe continues to show steady growth despite regulatory complexities, while emerging markets present long-term opportunities.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The herbal supplements market is highly fragmented, with global and regional players competing through innovation, branding, and distribution strategies. Companies are focusing on sustainability, personalization, and digital integration to strengthen their competitive position.

Key Companies in the Herbal Supplements Industry

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG (Nature's Way)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Blackmores)

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd (GNC)

Other Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Protein Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis: Plant-Based Innovation and RTD Growth

The protein supplements market is projected to reach USD 43.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.74%. Growth is increasingly driven by non-athlete consumers seeking convenient nutrition through ready-to-drink (RTD) formats and bars. A significant structural shift is occurring as producers move toward sustainable plant-based alternatives, utilizing precision fermentation to improve the taste and texture of animal-free proteins. Direct-to-consumer models are becoming the primary competitive battleground, rewarding brands that leverage agile fulfillment and personalized nutrition data.

Collagen Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis: Age-Specific Wellness and Tripeptide Tech

Valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2025, the collagen market is forecast to hit USD 5.82 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.20%. Demand is bifurcated: older adults prioritize joint mobility and bone density, while younger demographics focus on "beauty-from-within" for skin and hair health. Advancements in tripeptide extraction and fermentation are revolutionizing production by reducing reliance on animal-derived sources. Despite robust growth, the sector faces challenges from counterfeit products and tightening regulations regarding ethical sourcing and sustainability.

Dietary Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis: Preventive Healthcare and Novel Delivery

The broader dietary supplements market is expected to grow to USD 187.21 billion by 2031. The industry is evolving beyond traditional pills to embrace "experience-based" delivery methods like gummies, liquid shots, and functional beverages. These innovations aim to improve bioavailability and taste while catering to an aging demographic focused on immune support and digestive health. Rising disposable incomes in emerging markets are further anchoring this steady expansion toward a preventive healthcare model.

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Size & Share Analysis: Microbiome Testing and Spore Tech

The probiotic dietary supplement market is one of the fastest-growing niches, projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2031 with a high CAGR of 11.74%. Consumers are increasingly viewing microbiome support as a viable alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals for digestive and immune health. Processing advancements, particularly in spore-forming encapsulation, allow for premium-priced products with higher stability. Furthermore, companies are building loyalty through at-home microbiome testing, which enables subscription-based refills tailored to an individual's real-time biological needs.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited