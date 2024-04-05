Herbalife V Product Launch Receives Direct Selling Association's (DSA) Marketing and Sales Campaign Award at DSA Engage 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, announced today that it received the Marketing and Sales Campaign award at DSA Engage 2024 for the launch of Herbalife V. This new Vegan product line is certified Organic, non-GMO-verified and Kosher.

Herbalife V is a Vegan product line that is certified Organic, non-GMO-verified and Kosher.

"Our main goal as a company is to help people live their best lives through health and wellness, and part of that is being able to connect with our consumers. This launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation, authenticity, and meeting the evolving preferences of our diverse consumer base," said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager of Herbalife, North America.

The DSA Engage Awards celebrate engagement with customers, employees, sales, and marketing, reflecting the depth of the relationship and the degree of active participation and connection. The marketing and sales awards acknowledge campaigns demonstrating excellence, creativity, and innovation in effective outreach for key audiences.

The Company's innovative campaign unfolded in three phases. The pre-launch, initiated in January 2023, commenced with a compelling teaser campaign comprised of social media and extensive training on vegan and plant-based lifestyles. The integrated launch featured a comprehensive public relations program comprised of targeted media outreach, a satellite media tour, and media education materials. Additional elements included a dynamic stage introduction to distributors, live training, elevated sampling experiences, brand activations, and social media contests.

The plant-based narrative continued post-launch through testimonial videos and comprehensive digital efforts, resulting in the rapid sellout of most products. The campaign's impact was extraordinary, involving over 100,000 independent distributors, garnering over 3.3 million impressions on the Company's social channels, and reaching an audience of over 500 million through its public relations efforts. Notably, this marked the fastest speed-to-market campaign execution in Herbalife's history, engaging hundreds of internal employees through a comprehensive 360 campaign.

"Direct selling companies uplift the spirit of entrepreneurship through their work. We are honored to witness the remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication of our member companies in this first round of awards for 2024," said Joseph N. Mariano, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA).

To learn more about Herbalife and the Herbalife V product line, visit www.Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit www.herbalife.com

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2022, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $40.5 billion in retail sales and 6.7 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 41 million customers.

SOURCE Herbalife North America