Herbivore Botanicals Announces Conservation Partnership to Protect Biodiversity as Part of Its Ongoing Commitment to Sustainable Practices

The ongoing partnership supports conservation of threatened tree species, community-led efforts, and the planting of 3,600 trees in Virachey National Park.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbivore Botanicals, the prestige, plant-powered beauty brand known for its thoughtful formulations and longtime focus on sustainability, today announced an ongoing partnership with conservation organization Fauna & Flora. In 2026, the initiative's focus aims to protect forest ecosystems and threatened tree species in Virachey National Park in northeastern Cambodia.

Through this partnership, Herbivore is contributing to efforts to protect key sites for plant conservation in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, local authorities, and community groups – supporting national goals to increase forest cover and restore critical ecosystems. Alongside planting 3,600 trees to restore habitat, the initiative works with Indigenous Peoples and local communities to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and reduce deforestation pressures.

As a brand built on plant-based formulations, Herbivore depends on healthy ecosystems for the ingredients it uses. This partnership is a direct investment in protecting the biodiversity that makes those ingredients – and the broader skincare industry – possible.

"We're so excited to partner with Fauna & Flora, an organization that shares our commitment to plant life and biodiversity," said Alex Kummerow, Co-Founder of Herbivore Botanicals. "Everything we make starts with plant-based ingredients, so protecting the environments they come from matters to us. Together, we're supporting a biodiversity initiative to reforest two species on the brink of extinction because the natural world depends on diversity to thrive."

Forests across Southeast Asia are home to a wide range of plant life, including many of the ingredients found in Herbivore's formulations – coconut, turmeric, tremella and shiitake mushrooms, bakuchiol-producing plants, and Centella asiatica. Cambodia alone is home to more than 8,000 plant species, yet faces one of the highest rates of forest loss globally. In Virachey National Park, Fauna & Flora has identified at least eight globally threatened tree species and recorded several species never previously documented in the country.

"Virachey is one of the most extraordinary forests in the world, a refuge for some of the rarest plants and animals on Earth," said Kristian Teleki, CEO of Fauna & Flora. "Protecting places like this, in partnership with the communities who call them home, is at the heart of what Fauna & Flora does. Herbivore's dedication to natural ingredients is at the heart of who they are and we are proud to have them join us in our mission to protect the ecosystems they depend on. When nature thrives, people thrive. Getting that balance right is what makes conservation endure."

Herbivore's support contributes to Fauna & Flora's work to strengthen the protection and management of Virachey National Park, conserve threatened tree species and forest habitats, expand botanical surveys and biodiversity monitoring, and build local capacity for habitat restoration through seed collection, nursery management, and planting.

This initiative builds on Herbivore's broader sustainability commitments. Founded in 2011 as one of the early clean, conscious beauty brands, Herbivore has long prioritized vegan and cruelty-free formulations, along with the use of glass and PCR packaging. Last month, the brand was also recognized as a 5 Pillar Sustainability Brand under Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty initiative, which highlights brands meeting rigorous standards for sustainability, clean formulations, and ethical practices, as it continues to expand its presence in stores nationwide and online.

About Herbivore Botanicals

Founded in 2011 by Julia Wills and Alex Kummerow, Herbivore Botanicals is a prestige skincare brand offering an assortment of non-toxic, therapeutic products crafted with its iconic minimalist aesthetic. The company's line of 35+ SKUs ranges from skincare to bath & body, formulated with pure, active, highly concentrated vitamins, minerals and botanicals. For more information, visit www.herbivorebotanicals.com.

About Fauna & Flora

Fauna & Flora is a nature conservation charity protecting the diversity of life on Earth. For the survival of species and habitats, the planet and people. As the world's first international conservation charity, Fauna & Flora has been shaping best practice in community-focused conservation for over 120 years. Today, the charity works closely with local conservation partners in almost 50 countries to protect habitats, revive the ocean, reduce extinctions, stop illegal wildlife trade, combat climate change and influence corporate sustainability and global policy. For further information about Fauna & Flora, please visit www.fauna-flora.org.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Herbivore