HerdDogg and the iTRAK Group announce strategic partnership

Exclusive distribution agreement will expand HerdDogg's reach in Australia and New Zealand

SEWARD, Neb., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, and the iTRAK Group, a leader in automated biosecurity compliance solutions, announced a strategic partnership to support their global expansion efforts.

The agreement will give the iTRAK Group exclusive distribution rights of HerdDogg's hardware and software platform in the Australian and New Zealand markets, and HerdDogg the exclusive rights to distribute the iTRAK Group's product - BIOPLUS a mobile and desktop biosecurity application in North & South America.

As part of the partnership, HerdDogg will integrate BIOPLUS's biosecurity platform with HerdDogg's patented tag technology to create a seamless bio-traceability platform that automatically collects data and provides records for the secure beef systems being created by the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The combined solution will be distributed by HerdDogg in North and South America. The iTRAK Group will market BIOPLUS initially in Australia and New Zealand while investigating other global markets.

"Biosecurity and traceability are critical for a sustainable food supply chain," said Andrew Uden, HerdDogg CEO. "BIOPLUS's focus on biosecurity and digital records for disease traceability is a natural complement to HerdDogg's animal traceability technology."

"HerdDogg is a great fit for us as a distribution partner," said Stewart McConachy of the iTRAK Group. "Australian and New Zealand cattle and dairy operations have a clear need for both biosecurity and animal health monitoring, and the combined solution will enable end-to-end biosecurity from personnel to animals."

HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, provides dairy and beef producers with its patented Bluetooth-enabled ear tags to give producers the visibility and data they need to make more money from every animal they raise.

The iTRAK Group of companies are specialists in designing and developing innovative solutions using GPS Tracking, IoT and software apps (including BIOPLUS) to build greater safety, livestock health, biosecurity, and traceability outcomes for the food and ﬁber industry globally.

SOURCE HerdDogg