Here Comes the Class of '21: Last Call for Class of '20 to Launch Viable Careers with the Help of 6x6™

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 college graduates continue to face unprecedented obstacles launching meaningful careers due to the complications associated with the COVID pandemic and a challenging job market. With approximately 2 million newly minted 2021 graduates entering the labor market in as soon as 12 weeks, the unemployed and underemployed '20 graduates need to secure the shrinking number of entry-level roles now.

Pandemic pressures have recent graduates stuck in a "failure to launch" situation, unsure about how to position themselves to compete in a challenging job market. Research validates parents' and graduates' concerns about the long-term effects of underemployment—which can last 5-10 years after graduation, according to Burning Glass and Strada Institute.

"No one is immune from the impact of the pandemic—COVID crushed a booming economy and further compounded an already complex transition," said Anne M. McCarthy, founder and president of 6x6 Careers, LLC. "Students are stuck, and parents are awakening to the reality that their adult children need help navigating these challenges. 6x6 gives graduates a competitive advantage as they take on the daunting task of launching a meaningful career."

Enter 6x6, an accelerated six-week virtual expedition led by accomplished business leaders, designed to help recent college graduates make sense of the job market maze and launch dynamic careers. The inaugural six-week Trek, which begins March 16, includes VIP sessions hosted by Smooch Repovich Reynolds, managing partner, ZRG Partners; Ryan Schram, president, IZEA; James Quarles, venture chair, Redesign Health; and Denny Post, senior advisor, US Foodservice at LiveKindly. Skills sessions on business writing, storytelling, creating presentations, and leveraging connections will be led by Bill Wohl, chief communications officer and strategic messaging expert; Dr. James McCabe, The Story Doctor; Michael Baldwin, author of Just Add Water; and Kingsley Atkins, president of The Networking Institute.

The 6x6 curriculum is built around its proprietary Activation Plan, a predictive aptitude assessment from Johnson O'Connor and the competency gaps identified by prospective employers.

Applications are accepted at 6x6.work (inaugural Trek: March 16, 2021). Seats are limited. 1:1 Sprints are also available.

