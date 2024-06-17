Here's How Businesses Can Strengthen Their Teams While Aiding Displaced Animals in Natural Disasters

The Leaders Institute® Unveils a New Charity Team-Building Game to Support Overburdened Animal Shelters

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- As the 2024 hurricane season approaches, the risk of natural disasters increases, threatening not only human communities but also countless animals that can become displaced. In response, The Leaders Institute® proudly announces the launch of its newest initiative, the "Toys for Tails Team Up." This charity team-building game is designed to bolster team bonds while providing critical support to animal shelters that care for animals affected by these disasters.

Participants in the "Toys for Tails Team Up" engage in fun and meaningful activities, contributing essential supplies to animal shelters overwhelmed during emergencies. This initiative not only enhances team dynamics but also supports shelters in need, aligning corporate team-building with impactful community service.

Doug Staneart, CEO and founder of The Leaders Institute®, explains the motivation behind this initiative: "With the upcoming hurricane season, we anticipate an increased need for support at animal shelters. The 'Toys for Tails Team Up' is a vital part of our ongoing commitment to help these shelters manage not only periodic surges but also continuous needs throughout the year."

Ideal for teams ranging from 20 to 1000 participants, the "Toys for Tails Team Up" event is perfect for in-person gatherings, fostering stronger bonds through engaging group activities and promoting corporate social responsibility by actively contributing to the welfare of the community. The event also serves as a stress-relieving, fun way to boost morale and foster a positive working environment.

"As the hurricane season looms, companies looking for meaningful ways to develop their teams and engage in social responsibility will find the 'Toys for Tails Team Up' a valuable and timely initiative," adds Staneart.

About The Leaders Institute LLC:

The Leaders Institute LLC is a leader in team building and corporate training. Known for their charity team building events for corporations, such as the "Build-A-Bike®" program, The Leaders Institute® continues to innovate with activities that promote team growth alongside charitable giving.

Contact:

Doug Staneart

CEO

The Leaders Institute

214-766-2313

[email protected]

https://www.leadersinstitute.com

