Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 1647.38 million from 2022-2027| North America to account for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 1647.38 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.95%, according to Technavio Research. The Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Market is growing due to the increased awareness among healthcare professionals leading to improved identification and reporting of cases. Advances in genetic testing also contribute by enabling accurate diagnoses, expanding the demand for specialized treatments. These factors collectively drive market expansion as more individuals receive proper diagnosis and require targeted therapeutic solutions. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market: Company Analysis

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has segmented by end-user (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and E-commerce), product (C1-esterase inhibitor, Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, Kallikrein inhibitor, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market: Driver

One of the key market drivers for the Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Market is the improved awareness, diagnosis, and understanding of hereditary angioedema. The increasing prevalence of hereditary angioedema is being driven by enhanced awareness among healthcare professionals, improved diagnostic tools, and greater knowledge about the genetic basis and primary mechanisms of the condition. This has led to better recognition and reporting of cases, as well as a higher number of individuals seeking medical attention and accurate diagnosis for their symptoms. As a result, the market is expected to experience growth due to the increased demand for therapeutic solutions and treatments for hereditary angioedema.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by end-user Market Segmentation by product Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

