Here's to a Healthy New Year

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) This year, make a plan to keep your family healthy by helping them get vaccinated for respiratory infections like flu, COVID-19 and RSV. These respiratory illnesses are more likely to become serious for people who are not up to date on their vaccines.

In colder months, respiratory viruses tend to surge, and people spend more time indoors where they are more likely to be exposed. These respiratory infections can cause serious illness and hospitalization. This season's flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine, are the best way to help your family risk less serious illness and do more of what they enjoy.

What should your family know?

Vaccines can keep you and your family from getting very sick from respiratory illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get this season's flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, all adults ages 75 and older – and those ages 60 and older with certain health conditions or who live in a nursing home – should get one dose of an RSV vaccine if they haven't before. Pregnant people should also talk to their doctor about getting an RSV vaccine to protect their baby during their first 6 months of life.

Is your family at high risk?

It's important to know the risks of getting very sick from flu, COVID-19 or RSV. According to the CDC, some people have a higher risk than others, including:

People not up to date on their vaccines : Vaccines cut your risk of needing hospital care for flu or COVID-19 by about half, according to the CDC. In 2023, 90% of adults admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 were not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. People who skipped their flu shot were twice as likely to need to see a doctor for the flu.

Vaccines cut your risk of needing hospital care for flu or COVID-19 by about half, according to the CDC. In 2023, 90% of adults admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 were not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. People who skipped their flu shot were twice as likely to need to see a doctor for the flu. Older adults : Most flu, COVID-19 and RSV deaths are in people ages 65 and older. If you help care for an older family member or friend, let them know vaccines are their best protection from getting very sick.

Most flu, COVID-19 and RSV deaths are in people ages 65 and older. If you help care for an older family member or friend, let them know vaccines are their best protection from getting very sick. People with underlying health conditions : Heart and lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and other chronic conditions can cause complications and more severe illness from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Heart and lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and other chronic conditions can cause complications and more severe illness from flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Those who live in long-term care : Respiratory viruses can be a greater threat to older people in long-term care, who often have health issues that raise their risk of severe flu, COVID-19 or RSV.

Respiratory viruses can be a greater threat to older people in long-term care, who often have health issues that raise their risk of severe flu, COVID-19 or RSV. Pregnant people: Pregnancy raises the risk of severe illness from flu and COVID-19. Getting vaccinated during pregnancy helps protects the pregnant person and baby. An RSV vaccine during pregnancy protects the baby from severe RSV in their first 6 months of life.

Get your family vaccinated now for a healthy new year

Join the millions of people who've already gotten vaccinated this season. Take your family to get vaccinated now to risk less severe illness and do more of what you enjoy. It's safe to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines (and an RSV vaccine, if eligible) at the same time.

Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Talk with your doctor about which vaccines are right for you or go to vaccines.gov to find a nearby pharmacy. You can order free COVID-19 test kits (up to four per household) at COVIDTests.gov.

Know Your Risk

In the United States, there are additional groups of people who are at higher risk from these respiratory illnesses.

People in rural parts of the country: Vaccines matter even more in rural areas where there may be fewer doctors or clinics to help people who get very sick. Yet in these regions, less than half of adults got a flu vaccine last year. Fewer than 1 in 5 got an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines matter even more in rural areas where there may be fewer doctors or clinics to help people who get very sick. Yet in these regions, less than half of adults got a flu vaccine last year. Fewer than 1 in 5 got an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Black and Hispanic people: At last year's respiratory virus peak, Black people were more likely than white and Hispanic people to be in the hospital for flu, COVID-19 or RSV. By the end of last year's virus season, Hispanic people were more likely than non-Hispanic white people to have been in the hospital for flu.

