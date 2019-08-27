Herff Jones and The Southern Conference Announce Exclusive Championship Ring Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, an achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, has been named the exclusive provider of championship rings for the NCAA Division I Southern Conference (SoCon) in a five-year deal.

"Herff Jones is extremely honored to be selected as the official championship partner for the SoCon, one of the oldest collegiate athletic associations in the country with a strong tradition of winning both on the field and in the classroom," said Ed McDaries, director of national accounts for Herff Jones. The all sports, all conference agreement consists of 10 member institutions in six states throughout the Southeast.

"Designing a championship ring is about more than celebrating the win – it's about capturing the experience of that moment in an unforgettable and timeless way. We look forward to partnering with the SoCon to honor the grit and commitment it takes to become a champion."

"We are proud to welcome Herff Jones to the SoCon family," said Southern Conference Associate Commissioner Jason Yaman. "Their own storied history of quality and service – a nearly century-old record – makes them the perfect partner to work alongside all of our championship teams to help them celebrate their accomplishments."

"As a SoCon alumnus I am thrilled about this partnership as well as the opportunity it brings for our Herff Jones team to collaborate with these players, coaches and administrators to produce one-of-a-kind pieces to commemorate their athletic achievements for a lifetime," said Herff Jones Sales Partner Andy Waters in South Carolina.

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 99 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

The Southern Conference, in its 99th season of intercollegiate competition, is a national leader in emphasizing the development of the student-athlete and helping build lifelong leaders and role models. The conference has been on the forefront of innovation and originality in developing creative solutions to address issues facing intercollegiate athletics. From establishing the first conference basketball tournament (1921) to tackling the issues of freshman eligibility (1922) to developing women's championships (1984) to becoming the first conference to install the 3-point goal in basketball (1980), the Southern Conference has been a pioneer. The Southern Conference is the nation's fifth-oldest NCAA Division I collegiate athletic association.

