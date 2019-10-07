Herff Jones Celebrates National Class Ring Day On Oct. 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your class rings polished! Herff Jones, an achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, is celebrating its annual National Class Ring Day on Wednesday, Oct. 9. This national holiday is aimed at celebrating both the tradition and excitement of class rings.

On that day, anyone who owns a class ring is encouraged to wear it with pride while taking a moment to reflect on their high school or collegiate experiences. It is also a time for current students to embrace their school spirit and show off their class ring style. Herff Jones began celebrating National Class Ring Day in 2014, and as the rings get more customizable, the stories get even more special.

What does your ring mean to you? Students and alumni are encouraged to share a picture or video of their class ring – and the story behind it -- on Instagram or Twitter by using the hashtags #NationalClassRingDay and #HJClassRing. Participants will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. For inspiration and giveaway details, visit herff.ly/HJClassRing.

"Herff Jones has been designing and producing class rings for nearly a century, and in all of those years elevating student experiences has been the heart of the company. Today, our class ring options are more personalized than ever before, allowing students to tell their story," said Herff Jones Director of Product Management Jeff Shafer. "We are excited about the opportunity this annual holiday provides our customers, students and alumni around the country to take a second to reflect on all that they've accomplished and all of the memorable experiences they've had along the way."

Follow @herffjones on social media throughout the day on Oct. 9 for a behind-the-scenes look at class rings and the unique experiences they represent.

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 99 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

