Herff Jones Releases 2020 Yearbook Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, a division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students, is pleased to announce our "best-of" publication, Portfolio, which showcases best-in-class yearbook work from students across North America.

"We are former educators and yearbookers ourselves, so we know first-hand the amount of work that goes into each book," said Kelly Crouch, vice president of yearbook sales for Herff Jones. "Producing a great yearbook doesn't just happen overnight, and we are proud to be able to recognize our students' and staffs' achievements."

In its 25th year of publication, Portfolio features more student work than ever before. Of the thousands of yearbooks printed by Herff Jones, 477 schools were chosen across multiple categories. Judged by industry experts on various design and storytelling elements – from themes to covers to features – the featured staffs truly epitomize the student innovation that came from yearbook classrooms in 2019.

To celebrate Herff Jones' 100th year in business, the final eight-page section of the publication is a nod to several members of the operations organization who have contributed to the Herff Jones yearbook business for a combined 167 years. To help us honor the individuals who have dedicated their lives to making our customers' yearbooks look better than they could ever imagine, seven students went onsite to capture the passion found in our printing plants. Nearly every photo and most of the copy featured throughout the publication is student work.

In addition to the printed Portfolio that was presented to each of the featured schools, an online showcase is available at https://yearbookdiscoveries.com/showcase/.

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs.

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones.

