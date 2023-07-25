Heritage Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Dates

News provided by

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 16:07 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, followed by a 9:00 am ET conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Conference Call Details:

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com 

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.3 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contacts:

Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
[email protected]

Zack Mukewa and Mike Houston
Lambert
[email protected] 

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Heritage Announces Full Placement of 2023-2024 CAT XOL Reinsurance Program

Heritage Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.