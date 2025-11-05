Heritage Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported third quarter of 2025 financial results.

Third Quarter 2025 Result Highlights

Heritage reported net income of $50.4 million or $1.63 per diluted share, an increase from net income of $8.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Gross premiums earned were $362.0 million, an increase of 2.2% from $354.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net premiums earned totaled $195.1 million, a decrease of 1.9% compared to $198.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss ratio improved to 38.3%, a decrease of 27.1 percentage points from 65.4% in the prior year quarter.

Net expense ratio was 34.6%, an improvement of 0.6 percentage points from 35.2% in the prior year quarter.

Net combined ratio improved to 72.9%, down 27.7 percentage points from 100.6% in the prior year quarter.

Return on average equity was 49.2%, up from 12.2% in the prior year quarter.

Book value per share increased 48.9% from year end 2024 and was up 55.5% compared to the third quarter 2024.

"Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and the corresponding increase in the Company's earnings trajectory which started at the end of 2023. Over the last several years we have focused on disciplined underwriting, driving rate adequacy, and providing our insureds with quality customer service. These actions have created significant earnings power for the Company, as we delivered record in force premiums this quarter," remarked Ernie Garateix, Heritage's CEO.

Mr. Garateix continued, "As I noted last quarter, we are now positioned to return the Company to growth given favorable market conditions combined with a majority of our markets having achieved rate adequacy. As a result, nearly all of our capacity is now open, compared to only about 30% of our capacity being open last year at this time. This can be seen in our new business premium written for the third quarter of $36.3 million, up 166% from $13.7 million of new business written in the third quarter last year. While we experienced an underwriting-driven decline in policies in force, the reduction has moderated and we expect our policy count to return to growth over the next six months which puts us on a firm path to full year policy growth in 2026."

Strategic Profitability Initiatives

The Company has focused on three main strategic initiatives over the past few years aimed at achieving consistent, long-term quarterly earnings and driving shareholder value, which include:

Generating underwriting profit through rate adequacy and more selective underwriting.

Allocating capital to products and geographies that maximize long-term returns.

Maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.

These three initiatives will remain in place while we also expand our strategy to include our 2025 initiatives.

Strategic Initiatives for 2025

Re-opening profitable geographies and allocating capital to sustain profits and margins on a measured basis.

Persistent underwriting discipline and focus on rate adequacy.

Continued data driven analytics.

Enhancing customer service and claims capabilities.

Leveraging infrastructure and capabilities to foster future growth.

2025 Update

At the start of the third quarter, nearly all territories were open for new business.

No change to existing robust underwriting standards.

Received twenty-three rate approvals year to date.

Downward adjustment to inflation guard to 5% which reflects current trend while ensuring rate adequacy and competitive pricing.

Unearned premium grew from third quarter 2024, reflecting strong future premium to be earned in the next twelve months.

Capital Management

Heritage's Board of Directors has decided to continue its suspension of the quarterly shareholder dividend to prioritize strategic growth. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate dividend distributions on a quarterly basis. The Company repurchased 106,135 shares of common stock during the quarter at a cost of $2,282,356 under the Company's previously announced share repurchase authorization, which authorizes the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $10.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2025. On November 5, 2025, the Board of Directors established a new share repurchase plan to commence upon the expiration of the 2025 Share Repurchase Plan on December 31, 2025, for the purpose of repurchasing up to an aggregate of $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2026.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,









2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Total revenues

$ 212,459

$ 211,849

0.3 % $ 632,013

$ 606,721

4.2 % Net income

$ 50,421

$ 8,152

518.5 % $ 128,919

$ 41,246

212.6 % Earnings per share

$ 1.63

$ 0.27

503.7 % $ 4.17

$ 1.35

208.9 %



























Book value per share

$ 14.15

$ 9.10

55.5 % $ 14.15

$9.10

55.5 % Return on equity *

49.2 % 12.2 % 37.0 pts 47.2 % 22.0 % 25.2 pts



























Underwriting summary:

























Gross premiums written

$ 333,160

$ 312,986

6.4 % $ 1,100,125

$ 1,094,200

0.5 % Gross premiums earned

$ 361,961

$ 354,197

2.2 % $ 1,069,383

$ 1,045,658

2.3 % Ceded premiums

$ (166,829)

$ (155,356)

7.4 % $ (477,901)

$ (477,076)

0.2 % Net premiums earned

$ 195,132

$ 198,841

(1.9) % $ 591,482

$ 568,582

4.0 %



























Ceded premium ratio

46.1 % 43.9 % 2.2 pts 44.7 % 45.6 % (0.9) pts



























Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:





















Loss ratio

38.3 % 65.4 % (27.1) pts 42.2 % 59.4 % (17.2) pts Expense ratio

34.6 % 35.2 % (0.6) pts 34.6 % 36.3 % (1.7) pts Combined ratio

72.9 % 100.6 % (27.7) pts 76.8 % 95.7 % (18.9) pts

* Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period. Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Third Quarter 2025 Results:

Third quarter 2025 net income was $50.4 million or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a significant reduction in losses and loss adjustment expenses and a reduction in other operating expenses. Rating actions and organic growth in select geographies resulted in growth of 6.4% in gross written premiums and 2.2% of gross premiums earned. As described below, the increase in ceded premium was driven by a reinstatement premium for a previous year catastrophic event and higher ceded premium for the net quota share reinsurance program. Investment income was down 1.2% due to a lower interest rate environment. Losses and LAE decreased by 42.5% from lower weather and attritional losses as well as favorable loss development. Policy acquisition costs decreased 6.9%, driven by higher ceding commission which was partially offset by an increase in agent commissions driven by higher written premiums. General and administrative costs increased 3.6% driven primarily by higher systems related costs.

Premiums-in-force reached an all-time high of $1.44 billion, an increase of 1.0% compared to $1.43 billion as of the third quarter 2024.

Gross premiums written of $333.2 million were up 6.4% from $313.0 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting both rate actions and growth of new business as rate adequate territories were opened for new business, which was partly offset by a reduction in commercial residential business driven by competitive market conditions.

Gross premiums earned were $362.0 million, up 2.2% from $354.2 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.

Net premiums earned were $195.1 million, down 1.9% from $198.8 million in the prior year quarter, driven by higher ceded premium in the quarter which offset higher gross premium earned. The increase in ceded premiums is driven primarily by a $4.0 million reinstatement premium for Hurricane Ian and an increase in the northeast quota share program as premium subject to that program grew from the prior year quarter. This led to an increase in the ceded premium ratio to 46.1%, up 2.2 points from 43.9% in the prior year quarter.

Net loss ratio decreased to 38.3%, a 27.1 point improvement from 65.4% in the same quarter last year, reflecting significantly lower net losses and LAE coupled with higher net premiums earned. Net weather losses for the current year quarter were $13.8 million, a decrease of $49.2 million from $63.0 million in the prior year quarter. There were no catastrophe losses in the current quarter compared to $48.7 million in the prior year quarter. The reduction in weather losses was coupled with a reduction in attritional losses and favorable reserve development compared to the prior year quarter. Favorable net loss development was $5.0 million in the current year quarter compared to adverse development of $6.3 million in the prior year quarter.

The net expense ratio was 34.6%, a 0.6 point improvement from the prior year quarter amount of 35.2%, driven primarily by a decrease in policy acquisition costs. The reduction in policy acquisition costs was driven primarily by higher ceding commission income associated with both a larger amount of premium ceded under the net quota share program and a higher ceding commission rate driven by favorable loss experience for that program. This resulted in a 1.2% reduction in policy acquisition costs which was partly offset by a 0.6 point increase in the net general and administrative expense ratio.

Net combined ratio of 72.9% improved by 27.7 points from 100.6% in the prior year quarter, driven primarily by a lower net loss ratio as well as a lower net expense ratio as described above.

Net investment income was $9.7 million, relatively flat from the prior year quarter, due to a lower interest rate environment for our sweep accounts and money market fund, despite higher invested assets. We continue to manage our investment portfolio, while maintaining a conservative portfolio with high quality investments and duration liability matched.

The effective tax rate was 26.2% compared to 9.4% in the prior year quarter. We calculate the provision for income taxes during interim reporting periods by applying an estimate of the effective tax rate for the full year. The effective tax rate for the prior year quarter was favorably impacted by updated estimates used in the quarterly tax provision as well as the benefit of interest income on a previous year's income tax refund, which lowered income tax expense for the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate can fluctuate throughout the year as estimates used in each quarterly tax provision are updated with additional information.

Supplemental Information:

Policies-in-force:

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

% Change





Florida

125,476

135,867

(7.6) % Other States

237,833

265,224

(10.3) % Total

363,309

401,091

(9.4) %













Premiums-in-force:

(in thousands) Florida

$ 692,114

$ 722,202

(4.2) % Other States

748,448

704,779

6.2 % Total

$ 1,440,562

$ 1,426,981

1.0 %













Total Insured Value:

(in thousands) Florida

$ 106,682,106

$ 103,248,922

3.3 % Other States

258,581,715

270,322,492

(4.3) % Total

$ 365,263,822

$ 373,571,415

(2.2) %

Book Value Analysis:

Book Value Per Share As Of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 Numerator:









Common stockholders' equity (000's) $ 437,253

$ 290,799

$ 279,344 Denominator:









Total Shares Outstanding $ 30,911,435

$ 30,607,039

$ 30,684,198 Book Value Per Common Share $ 14.15

$ 9.50

$ 9.10

Book value per share of $14.15 at September 30, 2025, was up 48.9% from December 31, 2024 and up 55.5% from September 30, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024 is primarily attributable to net income for the year to date as well as a $15.7 million net-of-tax benefit associated with a $20.6 million reduction in unrealized losses on the Company's fixed income securities portfolio. Unrealized losses are unrelated to credit risk but are instead attributable to changing interest rates, with the reduction in unrealized losses driven by lower interest rates during 2025. Heritage does not anticipate a need to sell investments in advance of maturity. As such, the Company expects unrealized losses to roll off the portfolio as investments mature. The average duration of the fixed income portfolio is 3.13 years as the Company has extended duration from the prior year quarter to take advantage of higher yields further out on the yield curve, while still maintaining a short duration high credit quality portfolio.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS (unaudited)



Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 700,829

$ 655,555 Equity securities, at fair value 1,064

1,936 Other investments, net 1,285

5,952 Total investments 703,178

663,443 Cash and cash equivalents 560,435

452,666 Restricted cash 13,290

10,979 Accrued investment income 5,466

5,592 Premiums receivable, net 87,536

102,134 Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net 379,477

740,204 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 426,120

309,802 Income taxes receivable 6,405

— Deferred income tax assets, net 7,565

13,876 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 66,792

63,204 Property and equipment, net 27,605

38,080 Right-of-use lease asset, finance 13,213

15,082 Right-of-use lease asset, operating 5,190

5,850 Intangibles, net 31,734

36,372 Other assets 33,418

11,640 Total Assets 2,367,424

2,468,924 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 649,584

$ 1,042,687 Unearned premiums 733,434

702,707 Reinsurance payable 378,937

227,060 Long-term debt, net 79,253

116,319 Advance premiums 26,294

15,186 Income taxes payable —

846 Accrued compensation 7,730

8,926 Lease liability, finance 16,251

18,071 Lease liability, operating 6,158

6,945 Accounts payable and other liabilities 32,530

39,378 Total Liabilities 1,930,171

2,178,124 Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 366,796

362,644 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (12,938)

(28,604) Treasury stock, at cost (133,183)

(130,900) Retained earnings 216,575

87,656 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 437,253

$ 290,799 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,367,424

$ 2,468,924

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024 2025

2024 REVENUES:













Gross premiums written

$ 333,160

$ 312,986 $ 1,100,125

$ 1,094,200 Change in gross unearned premiums

28,801

41,211 (30,742)

(48,542) Gross premiums earned

361,961

354,197 1,069,383

1,045,658 Ceded premiums

(166,829)

(155,356) (477,901)

(477,076) Net premiums earned

195,132

198,841 591,482

568,582 Net investment income

9,686

9,801 27,295

28,121 Net realized gains on debt securities and other investments

2,746

6 2,746

17 Other revenue

4,895

3,201 10,490

10,001 Total revenues

212,459

211,849 632,013

606,721 EXPENSES:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses

74,766

130,020 249,793

337,983 Policy acquisition costs, net

45,182

48,508 134,143

142,661 General and administrative expenses, net

22,345

21,572 70,604

63,985 Total expenses

142,293

200,100 454,540

544,629 Operating income

70,166

11,749 177,473

62,092 Interest expense, net

1,850

2,755 6,157

8,365 Income before income taxes

68,316

8,994 171,316

53,727 Income tax expense

17,895

842 42,397

12,481 Net income

$ 50,421

$ 8,152 $ 128,919

$ 41,246 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













Change in net unrealized gains on investments

6,009

19,711 20,557

20,353 Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains

(5)

(6) (5)

(17) Income tax expense related to items of other comprehensive

income

(1,428)

(4,666) (4,886)

(4,816) Total comprehensive income

$ 54,997

$ 23,191 $ 144,585

$ 56,766 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic

30,962,464

30,684,198 30,888,169

30,570,204 Diluted

31,021,780

30,743,461 30,947,450

30,629,467 Earnings per share













Basic

$ 1.63

$ 0.27 $ 4.17

$ 1.35 Diluted

$ 1.63

$ 0.27 $ 4.17

$ 1.35



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements including statements relating to our strategy to continue allocating capital to profitable geographies and products, applying our underwriting and pricing discipline, pursuing controlled growth and maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio, and the results of our strategy, including our earnings trajectory; our initiatives and strategies relating to re-opening profitable geographies; our expectations that more rates will earn through the portfolio in 2025 than any prior year; our expectations with respect to our policy growth; our capital allocation strategy, including our Board's evaluation of dividend distributions and share repurchases and our evaluation of the intrinsic value of our common stock; our focus on underwriting discipline, rate adequacy, continued data driven analytics and our other strategic priorities for 2025; potential room for growth and expansion in certain geographies; the delivery of new products to existing markets; our evaluation of certain tort reform legislation and its expected effects on reinsurance pricing and costs to insurance consumers; and our expectations regarding profit and growth in 2025 and beyond. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including changes that may impact demand for our products and our operations; lack of effectiveness of exclusions and loss limitation methods in the insurance policies we assume or write; inherent uncertainty of our models and our reliance on such models as a tool to evaluate risk; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the impact of supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, tariffs, labor availability and geopolitical conflicts; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market and our failure to meet increased regulatory requirements, including minimum capital and surplus requirements; continued and increased impact of abusive and unwarranted claims; the cost of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

