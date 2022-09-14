Heritage Capital Advises iVenture in Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, iVenture Solutions, has successfully acquired Gwanda, an IT solutions provider. The acquisition of Gwanda represents another milestone in iVenture's growth strategy, which includes expanding its service offerings and geographic footprint.



iVenture Solutions is a managed service provider, founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 2000. The firm expanded to Orlando in 2008, Tampa in 2015, and currently provides coverage for clients across Florida. iVenture's dedicated team structure balances technical depth and availability with personal touch to eliminate IT stressors from its clients' day-to-day operations. The result is an exceptional experience that is based on the client's needs and requirements.



Based in St. Augustine, Florida, Gwanda was established in 2004 as an innovative technology services company. The company is a full-service integrator, and specializes in network design, installation, maintenance, and administration for small to mid-sized businesses in North Florida.



Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to iVenture. The deal team included Bill Sorenson, Don Wiggins, and Robert Cilek. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Alan Schwartz, president of iVenture stated, "We're excited about the growth prospects for this acquisition for both our new and future St. Augustine clients, as well as our new members of the iVenture family. Gwanda has a reputation in the area as a leading IT solutions provider, which we will foster, enabling iVenture to continue its growth strategy in the Southeast."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

