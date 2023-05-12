Heritage Capital Group Advises Brunet-García on Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. ("Heritage"), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Brunet-García, has been acquired by Fors Marsh.

Heritage Capital Group advised Brunet-García on its sale to Fors Marsh. Heritage Capital Group is an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide.

Brunet-García is a full-service social impact marketing agency and GSA-certified vendor. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the firm specializes in creating effective multicultural marketing strategies that generate awareness and bring about positive change in some of the most challenging social issues affecting the nation. For 20 years, it has helped government agencies, nonprofits, foundations, and brands make a positive social impact with award-winning creative work.

Fors Marsh is a certified B Corporation made up of 420 researchers, advisors, and communicators that delivers behavioral expertise within specific key markets: technology, consumer behavior, policy, health, homeland security, defense, finance, and elections. For over 20 years, it has served federal clients including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Brunet-García. Alex Kellison led the deal team, which included Dan Edelman and Howard Serkin. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The Heritage team of Alex, Dan, and Howard provided us with insightful analysis and a deep understanding of market indicators," commented Diane Brunet, founder of Brunet-García. "They knew exactly the right moment to move forward with the transaction, helping us negotiate maximum return for a beloved enterprise that we spent 20 years building. We chose Heritage to represent us due to their expertise, connections, and above all, integrity. We knew we could trust them to level with us, advise us wisely, and bring unmatched transaction experience to our deal. They helped us achieve a suitable return on our investment and also pushed for an alliance with new owners that provided a strong match for our two firms, ensuring a lasting cultural ethos and legacy for our valued leaders and employees who remain with the business."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

