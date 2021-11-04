Heritage Capital Group Advises Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty on Acquisition

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group is pleased to announce that its client, Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty ("Celia Dunn" or "the Company"), has been acquired by Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. The merger combines two exceptionally successful real estate agencies, located in coastal Georgia and South Carolina, which will provide clients with unparalleled access to the Lowcountry's luxury real estate market.

Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty has been acquired by Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

Celia Dunn founded her real estate firm, Celia W. Dunn Realty, in 1981 as the sole principal broker and salesperson in Savannah, Georgia. Her husband, J. Laurence "Larry" Dunn, joined the agency the next year in 1982, and, together, they grew the firm to include over 80 agents and expanded to two additional offices located in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In 2006, Celia W. Dunn Realty affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty as a franchisee which further strengthened the Company's position by combining its local success with the international marketing and referral power of the Sotheby's brand.

The Daniel Ravenel Real Estate Company was founded in 1983 in Charleston, South Carolina, and in 2007 became Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty when the firm became an affiliate of the Sotheby's brand. The firm continues to serve the Lowcountry and has closed over $2 billion in real estate sales, all without litigation.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand was created in 1976 and boasts a worldwide network of 24,000 sales associates in 74 countries, focused on the luxury real estate market.

Bill Skinner, a principal at Heritage Capital Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Celia Dunn.

"I was impressed with Bill Skinner's ability to manage the sale of our great company from start to finish in such a professional manner," commented Celia Dunn. "It gave us the comfort and confidence that the sale would be a success for all parties involved. If you are considering the sale of your company, I would highly recommend that you trust your transaction with Bill and the Heritage team."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

Heritage Capital Group

[email protected]

904-354-9600

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group