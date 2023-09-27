Heritage Capital Group Advises Chancey Metals on Acquisition of Exact, Inc

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Chancey Metal Products, a portfolio company of Indigo South Capital, has acquired Exact, Inc.

Heritage Capital Group advised Chancey Metals on its acquisition of Exact, Inc.

Chancey is a Jacksonville-based fabricator and installer of metal stair and railing systems. Exact is its fifth acquisition over the past four years. Prior to its most recent acquisition, Chancey acquired fellow Jacksonville companies CF Machine & Tool, FabTech Supply, and SS Metals and Plastics.

Indigo South Capital is a private family office that invests in public and private equities, venture capital opportunities and real estate in the Southeast. The office seeks to acquire majority interests in or outright purchases of privately held enterprises that have proven track records of success in the small to middle market.

Exact was founded in 1964 in Jacksonville, Florida as a manufacturer of precision sheet metal and provides assembly for the electronic and communication industries. The company offers computer numerical control (CNC) machining and punching, laser cutting, zinc plating, and mechanical assemblies.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to Chancey Metal Products and Indigo South Capital. Bill Prescott led the deal team. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"I cannot speak highly enough of the invaluable assistance provided by Heritage during our acquisition of Exact, Inc.," commented Steve Jenkins, president of Chancey Metal Products. "Their expertise and dedication were evident throughout the entire process, from tireless negotiation efforts to coordinating the due diligence process. Thanks to their guidance, we successfully expanded our operations and are now poised for significant growth in this market. Heritage truly made a complex transaction feel seamless, and I wholeheartedly recommend their services to any business seeking strategic expansion."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

