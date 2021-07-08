Heritage Capital Group Advises Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal, Inc. ("Childers Roofing"), has been acquired by Tecta America ("Tecta").

Childers Roofing, founded in 2003, provides new roof installation, commercial and residential high-end re-roofing, and roofing service, maintenance, and repairs to its clients in northeast Florida. The Company has an impressive portfolio of roofing projects most notably including the Lightner Museum, the Pepsi warehouse located in Jacksonville, Valdosta State College's psychology building, Flagler College's Lewis Hall, and Wolfson Children's Hospital's adult towers.

Tecta is a leading national commercial roofing company and offers various roofing services spanning installation, replacement, new construction, repairs, disaster response, portfolio management, and advanced sustainability options. The Company started in 2000 when ten roofing companies became one under the single objective of creating a national company comprised of the "best of the best" local companies. Since then, Tecta has grown to include over 75 locations and over 3,500 roofing professionals.

"We are thrilled to have the Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal team join the Tecta family. As we worked through this process, it was evident that we share similar core values that focus on putting customers and employees first. Our team is excited; it's a great fit," remarked Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President and CEO.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to Childers Roofing. The deal team consisted of Bill Nicholson and Bill Sorenson.

"My partner, Paul Gibbs, and I worked hard to build a company founded on quality service and great people," Butch Childers, president of Childers Roofing, commented. "It was important for us to find a buyer that matched our values and provided a great opportunity for growth. Bill Nicholson and Bill Sorenson were instrumental in preparing our firm to go to market and conducting a search for buyers aligned with our long-term goals. When they found a great fit with Tecta, Heritage lead our management and advisory team to move to close efficiently and effectively. This is a process that required expertise that the Heritage team brought to the table and we were thankful to have them at our side every step of the way."

Heritage would also like to acknowledge the assistance provided by Ty Rose and his firm, Capital Alliance, based in Dallas, Texas.

