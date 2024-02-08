Heritage Capital Group Advises Cooksey Iron & Metal Co. on Sale

News provided by

Heritage Capital Group

08 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. ("Heritage"), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc. ("Cooksey" or the "Company"), has been acquired by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co ("Reliance").

Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc. has been acquired by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1917, Cooksey is a metals service center that processes and distributes finished steel products such as tubing, beams, plates, and bars. The Company is headquartered in Tifton, Georgia and was founded by J.S. Cooksey. Over the past 100+ years, the Company served a wide variety of customers including agriculture equipment manufacturers, structural fabricators, trailer manufacturers, and other industrial companies. Cooksey serves its customers using three facilities.

Founded in 1939, Reliance is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries.

"It was a pleasure to work with the Heritage team to advise our company in this transaction," commented Mike and Taylor Cooksey, owners of Cooksey Steel. "Their staff of former executives of the industry and knowledge of service center operations led us to several opportunities. Their expertise and thoroughness throughout the process helped our company navigate through the transaction process. We are very excited to join the Reliance family of companies and are looking forward to the continued growth opportunities to Cooksey Steel. We would not have completed this transaction without the contributions of the Heritage team."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cooksey. The deal team was led by Bert Tenenbaum. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:
Katie Quackenbush
904-354-9600
[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group

