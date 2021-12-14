Heritage Capital Group Advises Ghiotto & Associates on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Ghiotto & Associates, Inc. ("Ghiotto"), has been acquired by SAM Companies ("SAM"). The acquisition complements SAM's existing technical capabilities and expands its geographic presence in the Southeast.

Ghiotto & Associates has been acquired by SAM Companies.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Ghiotto is a full-service professional surveying and mapping firm specializing in mapping geospatial relationships for design professionals and land-use managers. The Company has strong client relationships in public works, including the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and other municipal and private sector clients.

SAM, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading national provider of geospatial solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries. SAM's comprehensive suite of services includes surveying and building information modeling, geographic information systems and aerial mapping, utility engineering, program management, and inspection services, and is utilized across the entire infrastructure asset lifecycle.

The entire Ghiotto team will be joining SAM as part of the acquisition, including President & Owner Philip M. Ghiotto, PSM, who will continue to focus on business development and operations to help further expand SAM's presence in Florida.

Heritage Capital Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Ghiotto & Associates. The deal team included Bill Sorenson, Don Wiggins, and Howard Serkin.

"When I decided it was time to sell Ghiotto & Associates, I reached out to Heritage Capital Group," commented Phil Ghiotto, owner of Ghiotto & Associates. "The team at Heritage expertly guided me through the process and was careful to consider my personal goals. With SAM as a buyer, I felt confident that my team would be given the best opportunity to succeed and grow. Bill Sorenson and his team made sure that I was able to continue the important task of running my business while moving the deal efficiently to close. With Heritage, I was confident that I was getting the best deal."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

