Heritage Capital Group Advises McCurdy-Walden on Sale

News provided by

Heritage Capital Group

20 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, McCurdy-Walden, Inc., has been acquired by Core Roofing Systems, a portfolio company of Shoreline Capital.

Heritage Capital Group advised McCurdy-Walden in its acquisition by CORE Roofing Systems.
McCurdy-Walden is a full-service roofing contractor that provides roof replacements, roof repair, and roof maintenance plans for commercial properties primarily in North Florida and South Georgia. Founded in 1986, the company has more than 70 skilled employees and an arsenal of the latest commercial roofing tools, including over 30 trucks, motorized roofing equipment, elastomeric coatings spray-rigs, cranes, and roll-off dumpsters.

Core Roofing Systems is a fully-licensed and bonded commercial roofing contractor, focusing primarily on projects primarily in the Southeast. Core is a portfolio company of Shoreline Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, that invests in companies primarily in the Southeast. The acquisition of McCurdy-Walden represents Core's first acquisition since partnering with Shoreline Equity Partners in November 2022. The partnership with McCurdy-Walden expands Core's presence within Florida and highlights the platform's aggressive growth strategy to continue building a leading commercial roofing service provider across the Southeast and nationally.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to McCurdy-Walden. Joe Hawkins led the deal team, which also included Don Wiggins, Howard Serkin, and Robert Cilek. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The Heritage team was with us every step of the way," commented Mark and Jon Walden, owners of McCurdy-Walden. "They advised us and helped us understand aspects of the transaction which were completely new to us. The sale of our family business, which had been an integral part of our lives for nearly four decades, held profound personal significance. The Heritage team not only grasped the deeply personal nature of our decision to sell, but also diligently secured the highest value and most favorable terms for us."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:
Katie Quackenbush
904-354-9600

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group

