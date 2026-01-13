Heritage Capital Group Advises OmniMax International on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market companies in the US and worldwide, announced that its client, OmniMax International ("OmniMax"), has completed its acquisition of Nu-Ray Metal Products, Inc. ("Nu-Ray"). "This transaction represents OmniMax's second acquisition completed in partnership with Heritage, which also advised OmniMax on its earlier acquisition of Millennium Metals, as part of an ongoing buy-side relationship that has spanned over a year.

OmniMax is a leading national manufacturer of residential building products in the roofing accessory and rainware market. With 16 strategically located manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, the Company maintains a strong footprint that enables reliable, consistent support for its customers. As the top supplier in the residential roof drainage and roofing accessories markets, OmniMax has extensive scale; top brands such as Amerimax, Berger, Verde, and Flamco; and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. OmniMax is owned by funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with more than $22 billion in assets under management.

Nu-Ray Metals is a trusted leader in high-performance roofing accessories and metal panel fabrication, serving the West Coast since 1981. With facilities in Puyallup, Washington, and Perris, California, Nu-Ray delivers innovative roofing accessories and metal roofing designed to enhance both the beauty and durability of residential homes. Known for longstanding customer relationships, a spirit of innovation, and exceptional service, Nu-Ray has earned its reputation as a trusted manufacturer and partner throughout the West Coast.

"Heritage Capital Group was instrumental in helping OmniMax International acquire Nu-Ray Metals," commented Mike Kuharski, Chief Strategy & Development Officer of OmniMax. "They introduced us to this valuable opportunity and helped build rapport and trust between the two sides. Establishing this foundation was critical for executing the partnership and ultimately positioning OmniMax for long-term success in the roofing accessories sector."

"It has been a privilege to partner with OmniMax in executing its growth-through-acquisition strategy," said Mary Frosio, Lead Principal. "Working alongside OmniMax's experienced and highly professional M&A team made the process efficient and collaborative, resulting in two acquisitions that delivered meaningful value to OmniMax's growth and bottom line."

Heritage Capital Group served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to OmniMax. The deal team included Mary Frosio, Alex Kellison, and Serxhi Hyska. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 40 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Rob Flaris

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group