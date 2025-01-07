Heritage Capital Group Advises OmniMax on Acquisition of Millennium Metals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. (Heritage), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client OmniMax International, LLC (OmniMax) has successfully acquired Millennium Metals, Inc. (MMI). The acquisition of MMI represents another milestone in OmniMax's growth strategy, which includes expanding its product lines and geographic footprint to become the nation's premier provider of roofing accessories and rainwater management systems.

OmniMax acquired Millennium Metals, Inc., based out of Jacksonville, Florida.

OmniMax is a leading North American building products manufacturer headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company has 12 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada. As the top supplier in the residential roof drainage and roofing accessories markets, OmniMax has extensive scale; top brands such as Amerimax, Berger, Verde, and Flamco; and longstanding relationships with the nation's largest home center retailers and building product distributors. OmniMax is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management, established by Victor Khosla in 2001.

MMI is a leading manufacturer of roofing accessories. With a manufacturing location in Jacksonville, Florida, MMI services a regional customer base with a strong geographic presence in Florida and the broader southeast U.S.

Heritage served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to OmniMax. The deal team included Mary Frosio, Alex Kellison, and Serxhi Hyska. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Heritage Capital Group was instrumental in helping OmniMax International acquire Millennium Metals," commented Mike Kuharski, Chief Strategy & Development Officer of OmniMax. "They introduced us to this valuable opportunity, and they helped build rapport and trust between the two sides. Establishing this foundation was critical for executing the partnership and ultimately positioning OmniMax for long-term success in the roofing accessories sector."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

