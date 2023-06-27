Heritage Capital Group Advises Power & Pumps on Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. ("Heritage"), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Power & Pumps, Inc. ("P&P" or the "Company"), has been acquired by Motion & Control Enterprises ("MCE").

Heritage Capital Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Power & Pumps in its sale to Motion & Control Enterprises.
P&P is a leading distributor of power transmission products, pumps, electric motors and drives, and other related equipment from some of the industry's top manufacturers, serving both the industrial and municipal water/waste water markets in Florida and Georgia. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, P&P is also the master distributor in North America for All Prime Pumps, a line of self-priming pumps sold to municipal and industrial end-users and resellers. The Company also performs repairs and other value services for its customer base.

Founded in 1951, MCE is a leading supplier of technical fluid power, automation, flow control, compressed air and lubrication products, repair and services, and bespoke solutions. It serves more than 23,000 MRO and OEM customers from 38 facilities located in 13 states. MCE is majority-owned by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in middle market buyout transactions in consumer, industrial, and services markets.

"Going into this process, I had no idea how critical Heritage would be to making this deal happen and to my eventual bottom-line," commented David Williams, former owner of P&P. "The Heritage team's work ethic was undeniable and I felt like everything they did was in my best interest. After closing, the icing on the cake was when the buyer, who had completed 12 acquisitions in the 24 months prior, looked me in the eyes and said, 'Heritage did an excellent job for you - it was a pleasure working with such consummate professionals.' From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Alex, Dan, and Heritage!"

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to P&P. Alex Kellison and Dan Edelman led the deal team. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

