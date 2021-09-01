Heritage Capital Group Advises SkyeTec on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, SkyeTec, has been acquired by Quality Built, a portfolio company of Gallant Capital.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, SkyeTec started in 2000 as a mold assessment and indoor air quality company. Since then, the Company has grown and expanded its service offerings to include third-party consultation services, energy ratings, and building inspections for both residential and commercial construction projects throughout the US.

Founded in 1994, Quality Built is a national leader in third-party quality assurance and insights. The Company offers quality assurance inspections, energy and sustainability services, technical plan reviews, geotechnical design reviews, risk assessments, and litigation support services that support construction defect litigation cases. Its parent company, Gallant Capital, is an investment firm that focuses on lower middle-market companies in the technology, industrial, and business service industries.

Ted Nelson, founder and president of SkyeTec, commented, "I built SkyeTec on a foundation of high-quality testing and inspection services. It was important to me to find a buyer that shared these values to continue to grow the company. The Heritage team worked hard to find that buyer in Gallant Capital. Heritage brought expertise and experience that resulted in an efficient and effective deal close, while allowing my management team to continue to focus on growing the company through the pandemic and other challenges."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to SkyeTec. The deal team was led by Bill Sorenson and included Don Wiggins, Mary Frosio, Howard Serkin, and Robert Cilek.

Don Wiggins, CEO of Heritage, remarked, "Ted and his team built a great company over a long period of time with an excellent reputation and market presence. As the process evolved, it became clear that Quality Built and Gallant would be a great organization to take SkyeTec forward to even greater heights. We were honored to represent SkyeTec."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

