Heritage Capital Group Advises Soler & Palau on Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client Soler & Palau (S&P USA) has acquired certain operating companies of United Enertech Holdings (UEH), including Air Conditioning Products, LLC; Air Performance, LLC; Metal Form Manufacturing, LLC; and United Enertech Corp.

S&P USA, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a global leader in ventilation solutions, specializing in designing and manufacturing ventilation products for commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its innovative air movement technologies and systems ensure efficient and effective ventilation, improving indoor air quality and comfort across various environments. S&P USA's ventilation products range from innovative, quiet, and reliable residential fans to large, high-capacity exhaust systems for commercial applications.

UEH is a leading manufacturer of air distribution and ventilation products, serving the HVAC industry with high-quality dampers, louvers, and diffusers. Its expertise lies in providing innovative solutions that enhance airflow control, energy efficiency, and building aesthetics in commercial and industrial settings. UEH is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, and has operating locations in Romulus, MI; Phoenix, AZ; and Hartford, AL.

"The United Enertech team's air control and product knowledge combined with S&P's mechanical ventilation product portfolio will provide our customers with an ideal single source ventilation system solution," said Eugene Scotcher, Soler & Palau Ventilation Group's North American divisional managing director.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to S&P USA. The deal team was led by Alex Kellison and included Bill Sorenson, Joe Hawkins, Don Wiggins, Mary Frosio, Robert Cilek, and Bobby Ward. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

