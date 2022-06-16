Heritage Capital Group Advises Sparr Building & Farm Supply in Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc. ("Heritage"), an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Sparr Building & Farm Supply ("Sparr" or the "Company"), has been purchased by Nation's Best.

Heritage Capital Group advised its client, Sparr Building & Farm Supply, on its sale to Nation's Best.

Sparr Building & Farm Supply is a family business that has served customers in Central Florida for more than seven decades. The Company has four stores that blend the best characteristics of a lumber yard with a farm and ranch store. The Company's "one-stop-shop" experience makes it easy for customers to pick up livestock feed, animal nutrition products, fencing, lumber, lawn and garden, pet supplies, building materials, paint, and many other products. The rich equestrian history of Ocala, Florida also led Sparr to develop expertise in horse fencing and products.

Nation's Best is one of the country's fastest growing independent home improvement companies. Sparr will join Hall's Hardware & Lumber and Panhandle Lumber & Supply in Florida as Nation's Best extends its presence in the Southeast. As part of Nation's Best's strategy, Sparr Building & Farm Supply will maintain operations under its existing name with its key leadership team overseeing company operations alongside Nation's Best, which will provide the strategic and financial support necessary to drive optimal growth and profitability.

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Sparr Building & Farm Supply. The deal team included Bill Nicholson and Doug Kravet.

"Doug and Bill had the perfect combination of M&A and real estate deal experience that we needed," commented Sam Howard and Paul Howard, owners of Sparr. "They helped us navigate a complex transaction and keep our team well-coordinated as we tackled both big and small issues. Looking back, it's hard to imagine completing this transaction without them."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group