Heritage Capital Group Announces Leadership Transition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition as Don Wiggins, its former president and CEO, steps down to assume the role of chairman of the board. Bill Sorenson, a principal at Heritage Capital Group, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer, and Alex Kellison, also a principal, has been named president. Howard Serkin will remain chairman of the advisory board.

Heritage Capital Group announces Don Wiggins as chairman, Bill Sorenson as CEO, and Alex Kellison as president.

Don Wiggins, who played a pivotal role in steering Heritage Capital Group through successful ventures and growth, will continue to contribute to the company's success in his new position as chairman. His wealth of experience and vision will be invaluable in guiding the firm's long-term strategic direction.

Bill Sorenson, the newly appointed CEO, brings expertise in investment banking and a proven track record of leadership. As a principal at Heritage, Bill is instrumental in driving the firm's financial success and fostering strong client relationships.

Alex Kellison, also a principal at Heritage, will take on the role of president. Alex's deep understanding of the firm's operations and commitment to excellence made him an ideal candidate to further enhance Heritage's market position and services.

Both Bill's and Alex's appointments reflect the board's confidence in their ability to lead the company forward.

"We are pleased to announce these strategic leadership changes," said Don Wiggins. "Bill and Alex have been integral to our success, and their leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our firm."

The transition comes at a time when Heritage Capital Group is well-positioned for growth and new opportunities. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients and partners.

About Heritage Capital Group:

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group