Heritage Capital Group Announces Leadership Transition

News provided by

Heritage Capital Group

25 Jan, 2024, 08:51 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition as Don Wiggins, its former president and CEO, steps down to assume the role of chairman of the board. Bill Sorenson, a principal at Heritage Capital Group, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer, and Alex Kellison, also a principal, has been named president. Howard Serkin will remain chairman of the advisory board.

Continue Reading
Heritage Capital Group announces Don Wiggins as chairman, Bill Sorenson as CEO, and Alex Kellison as president.
Heritage Capital Group announces Don Wiggins as chairman, Bill Sorenson as CEO, and Alex Kellison as president.

Don Wiggins, who played a pivotal role in steering Heritage Capital Group through successful ventures and growth, will continue to contribute to the company's success in his new position as chairman. His wealth of experience and vision will be invaluable in guiding the firm's long-term strategic direction.

Bill Sorenson, the newly appointed CEO, brings expertise in investment banking and a proven track record of leadership. As a principal at Heritage, Bill is instrumental in driving the firm's financial success and fostering strong client relationships.

Alex Kellison, also a principal at Heritage, will take on the role of president. Alex's deep understanding of the firm's operations and commitment to excellence made him an ideal candidate to further enhance Heritage's market position and services.

Both Bill's and Alex's appointments reflect the board's confidence in their ability to lead the company forward.

"We are pleased to announce these strategic leadership changes," said Don Wiggins. "Bill and Alex have been integral to our success, and their leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of our firm."

The transition comes at a time when Heritage Capital Group is well-positioned for growth and new opportunities. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients and partners.

About Heritage Capital Group:

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:
Katie Quackenbush
904-354-9600
[email protected] 

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group

Also from this source

Heritage Capital Group Advises Stark Metal Sales on Sale

Heritage Capital Group Advises Stark Metal Sales on Sale

Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and...
Heritage Capital Group Announces Sale of MBRE Warehouse

Heritage Capital Group Announces Sale of MBRE Warehouse

Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.