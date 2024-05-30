Heritage Capital Group Announces the Sale of Baker Constructors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that Baker Constructors (Baker) has been acquired by C.W. Matthews Contracting Company (C.W. Matthews). Steel Beach Advisors, LLC, the real estate and business brokerage affiliate of Heritage Capital Group, executed the transaction on behalf of its client, Baker.

Baker is a Southeast regional heavy highway and site development contractor based in Savannah, Georgia, with a regional office in Jacksonville, Florida. Baker's projects span Virginia to Florida and include services such as infrastructure, utilities, and site grading, as well as landfill, industrial, and civil construction.

C.W. Matthews was founded in 1946 and is a leading heavy highway construction contractor operating throughout Georgia. From its early days following WWII to the start of the 21st century, C.W. Matthews has expanded throughout the state, deepening its construction capabilities to meet the state's growing need for reliable roads, bridges, interstates, and airports.

"The Heritage team's responsiveness to our needs, as well as the buyer's and their attorneys, allowed us to complete this transaction quickly and efficiently," commented Robert Baker, president of Baker Constructors. "We could not have achieved our goals in this transaction without their consultation and advice."

The deal team included Dan Edelman, Bill Nicholson, and Chase Nicholson. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group