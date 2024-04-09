Heritage Capital Group Appoints Joseph Lemieux, Jr. and Oren Schmidt to Lead Aerospace and Defense Industry Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Lemieux, Jr. and Oren Schmidt as principals to spearhead the firm's newly formed aerospace and defense ("A&D") industry team. Their extensive experience will enhance Heritage Capital Group's capabilities in the A&D sector.

Heritage Capital Group welcomes Joesph Lemieux, Jr. and Oren Schmidt as principals to lead A&D industry team.

Joseph brings over 27 years of leadership in the A&D industries, starting his career in business development at Teleflex Inc. in 1997. He later co-founded Aero-Hose, Corp., a niche value-added manufacturing company focused on fluid conveyance assemblies across commercial, military, and space markets. Joseph's strategic acumen facilitated the successful acquisition of Aero-Hose, Corp. by Marmon Holdings, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, in 2019, where he continued to drive growth and integration through 2023. Joseph holds a BA from Westfield State University, an MBA from the University of North Florida, and has completed specialized training at the University of Notre Dame, University of Chicago, and the University of Michigan.

Oren boasts a career spanning over 23 years in the A&D industry, during which he transformed a small niche distribution and technical services company into a multinational brand with renowned partnerships and agreements with key aerospace manufacturers globally. His strategic vision led to the acquisition of his company, Orkal Industries, by Marmon Holdings, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, in 2019, where he was subsequently promoted to group company president for the aerospace division. Oren holds a bachelor's degree from NYU's Gallatin School and an MBA from Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus.

Joseph and Oren's comprehensive skill set includes manufacturing and distribution operations, maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") services; experience with tooling and kitting; and expertise in product line, business, and international development. This expertise, coupled with their ability to forge strategic partnerships, will position Heritage as a trusted advisor to A&D companies seeking comprehensive strategic and financial solutions.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group