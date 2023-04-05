Heritage Capital Group Expands Metals Industry Team and Makes Leadership Change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its capabilities by adding two professionals to its metals industry team. John Montgomery, of Birmingham, AL, and Stan Baucum, of Waxahachie, TX, have joined Heritage's growing industry team, which already includes Doug Kravet, Bert Tenenbaum, and John Pregulman. John will be active in deal origination and execution as a principal while Stan will provide market insights and valuable support as an industry specialist.

John spent most of his career as executive vice president and COO of Southland Tube, where he played a significant role in due diligence and negotiations during its acquisition by Nucor in 2017. Since leaving Nucor in 2019, he has provided bespoke advisory services to firms in the metals industry. John earned his BBA in business administration and management from Auburn University.

Stan held numerous leadership positions at Chaparral Steel Company. He remained with the company after it was acquired by Gerdau in 2007 and was responsible for managing over $2 billion in annual sales in the long products division. Throughout his career, Stan has been an active participant in industry trade organizations, such as past board member of NASSPA (North American Steel Sheet Piling Association), AISC (American Institute of Steel Construction), and Chairman of the NASA (North American Steel Alliance) Supplier Council. Stan holds a degree in chemistry and biology from Stephen F. Austin University.

With years of experience serving clients in the metals industry, Heritage has developed a vast understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges facing this sector. The firm's experienced team of professionals have extensive expertise in metals fabrication and processing, risk management, financing, and supply chain management, among other areas. This deep industry knowledge and expertise have helped Heritage's clients navigate the volatile nature of the metals market and achieve their financial goals. Recent transactions completed by Heritage in the industry include Klein Steel Service, Malone Steel Service, The Couer d'Alenes Company, and Chancey Metals.

Doug Kravet, who previously served as president of Heritage, will be refocusing his efforts on deal making and further developing the metal industry team's capabilities. Taking over as interim president will be Don Wiggins, the current CEO of Heritage. Don's many years of experience in investment banking and business valuation, make him an instrumental force in driving growth and expanding the firm's offerings across multiple sectors.

